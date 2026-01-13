Color Confidential

× 1 of 5 Expand Graham & Brown’s Divine Damson (Photo courtesy Graham & Brown) × 2 of 5 Expand Sherwin-Williams' Universal Khaki (Photo courtesy Sherwin-Williams) × 3 of 5 Expand Benjamin Moore’s Silhouette (Photo courtesy Benjamin Moore) × 4 of 5 Expand Behr’s Hidden Gem (Photo courtesy Behr) × 5 of 5 Expand Glidden’s Warm Mahogany (Photo courtesy Glidden) Prev Next

While children anxiously anticipated Santa Claus in December, interior designers and others in the decorating trade were excitedly awaiting the color of the year announcements. Twenty years ago, only Pantone unveiled a color of the year — for 2026, a shade of white called Cloud Dancer — now, almost all major paint brands reveal a color or, in some cases, multiple colors of the year. Let’s take a look at the colors for 2026, what they signify and how they can add to a room.

Sherwin-Williams: Universal Khaki SW 6150 is a mid-tone neutral from the company’s Classic/Complex palette that works in both residential and commercial interiors. Sherwin-Williams sees core neutrals as fundamental to its new design philosophy of longevity and reliability.

Benjamin Moore: Silhouette AF 655 combines rich espresso hues with charcoal to create a sophisticated alternative to black. Silhouette and the other colors in the firm’s 2026 Color Trends palette are influenced by fashions’ return to classic, timeless fabrics and silhouettes.

Dunn-Edwards: The deep, muted green of Midnight Garden DE5657 is the Dunn-Edwards color of the year, along with an expanded palette of shades inspired by nature that create a sense of harmony in any space. Other tones in the palette include soft blues, earthy greens and balanced purples.

Graham & Brown: The deep red of Divine Damson is a versatile color that complements a variety of styles and environments. Graham & Brown created the color to elicit a sense of indulgence and refinement.

Behr: A smoky jade color, Hidden Gem offers a chance to redefine the familiar and add an enigmatic, moody aura. It makes spaces feel both alive and grounded. The firm also released a color palette for 2026 that includes warm neutrals, vibrant accents and soft pastels.

Clark+Kensington: Hazelnut Crunch, a rich brown-maroon shade, was selected for homeowners who want their spaces to offer restoration, comfort and calm. The color also reflects an increased desire for unpretentious interiors and "thoughtful, sensory-driven spaces," the company says.

Valspar: With its serene green tone, Warm Eucalyptus 8004-28F is designed to evoke a feeling of warmth and serenity. Valspar selected the hue for its association with mindful living and for being a restful color to the eye.

Dutch Boy: Melodious Ivory 313-2DB stands out for its warm, creamy neutral tone that embodies simplicity and intentional living. It provides a classic backdrop that enhances the textures and elements of a space, which allows bolder colors to shine.

Glidden: Warm Mahogany is described as a strong shade of red that stands out enough to draw the eye while also being timeless and enduring in its subtlety. The color hopes that 2026 will see a return to rest, connection and creativity.