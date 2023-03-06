× 1 of 5 Expand Farrow & Ball’s new 2023 colors (Photo courtesy Farrow & Ball) × 2 of 5 Expand Sherwin-Williams’ Redend Point (Photo courtesy Sherwin-Williams) × 3 of 5 Expand Pantone’s Viva Magenta (Photo courtesy Pantone) × 4 of 5 Expand Glidden’s Vining Ivy (Photo courtesy Glidden) × 5 of 5 Expand Benjamin Moore’s Raspberry Blush (Photo courtesy Benjamin Moore) Prev Next

Each year, paint companies choose one or a collection of interior paint colors that will resonate with consumers and reflect the mood of the times. In 2023, color palettes include calming earth tones, natural greens and blues, warm neutrals, sweet pastels and vibrant shades of red, pink and orange. Here’s a look at the diverse palette of interior colors you’ll see in the year ahead.

Valspar employed psychological research to choose colors for 2023 that were designed to evoke sensorial and emotional experiences. Their collection of 12 hues ranges from soothing earth tones to uplifting pastels. Each color was selected to connect with people in a meaningful way and evoke feelings. The color Everglade Deck from this collection is a deep turquoise tone that Valspar says “balances elegance and calm.”

Behr’s Blank Canvas is a timeless, welcoming white that allows for endless possibilities and encourages creativity. The color is perfect for spaces that have a mix of elements and allows you to choose your own path, truly being a blank canvas. It enhances the architecture and smaller details of the space.

Redend Point is a warm, natural, soulful color from Sherwin-Williams. A beige tone with a blushed hue, Redend Point is designed to bring comfort and compassion to any space. It pairs well with wood accents and other grounding earth tones.

Benjamin Moore’s Raspberry Blush is bold and bright, and combines tones of raspberries with hints of red, orange and coral. It is a vibrant departure from the muted tones they have chosen in the past few years. A fun hue, it can brighten up any space and make the room more charismatic and upbeat.

Viva Magenta, Pantone’s color of the year, is a crimson red that combines red and magenta and has been described as “an unconventional shade for an unconventional time.” Pantone’s intention with this color was to promote optimism, power and grace. This color adds a sense of loudness and warmth, and pairs well with pastels and pale tones of gray and blue, which soften the intense shade.

Farrow & Ball has released its first new colors in four years. The colors are fresh and fit well with the others in their collection, providing more options to homeowners and designers. The 2023 palette is delightful, featuring playful earth tones like a brown-gray and forest greens, all seizing depth and richness.

The 2023 hue for Glidden is Vining Ivy, described as “bluish-greenish-something-in-betweenish.” Glidden's intention with the adaptable teal shade is to create a vibrant and grounding space that encourages finding joy in the smaller things. As trends are becoming more colorful, Glidden predicts that teal will transition into a neutral. Vining Ivy can pair well with deep wood tones, bright white and gold.

Dutch Boy’s Rustic Greige is ideal to create a warm and cozy atmosphere. The shade, which combines gray, beige and hints of red, is perfect for any room and pairs well with earth tones, bringing a comforting and stylish touch to your home.

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams’ nostalgic new Vintage Homestead Collection features timeless shades ranging from deep purple to sage gray.