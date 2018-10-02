Collaboration Is the Name of the Game

Web company COLAB finds a new home right across the street | Photos by Ansel Olson courtesy COLAB

Web design and development company COLAB outgrew its space in the Corrugated Box Building in Richmond’s Old Manchester District, and needed a new space to house the growing operation. After searching for office space throughout Richmond, the company landed right across the street at Reynolds South, a former Reynolds Metals Co. plant. With the help of Baskervill Senior Interior Designer Matthew Marsili, the old manufacturing warehouse was transformed into a hip, open-concept space that encourages collaborative work among employees.

“Everything about our design came back to letting the building’s gritty character and history shine through.” —Matthew Marsili, Senior Interior Designer, Baskervill

DESIGN TIP: Embrace the architectural integrity of a space by showcasing original details, like arched brick doorways.

