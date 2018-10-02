Collaboration Is the Name of the Game

Web design and development company COLAB outgrew its space in the Corrugated Box Building in Richmond’s Old Manchester District, and needed a new space to house the growing operation. After searching for office space throughout Richmond, the company landed right across the street at Reynolds South, a former Reynolds Metals Co. plant. With the help of Baskervill Senior Interior Designer Matthew Marsili, the old manufacturing warehouse was transformed into a hip, open-concept space that encourages collaborative work among employees.

× Expand Main office space:The old warehouse’s exposed brick walls, large windows and boundless natural light spoke to COLAB founder Eddie O’Leary, who wanted to create an open-concept workspace for his 22 employees.

× Expand Big windows: Oversized windows original to the warehouse welcome in abundant natural light, energizing workers throughout the day. To maximize the space’s great lighting, private offices and meeting rooms are enclosed with glass facades and doors.

× Expand Entrance: Marsili created an industrial statement wall of board-and-batten-esque paneling in the entrance.The look, inspired by charred wood siding, was created using sheets of plywood, wood strips and black paint.

“Everything about our design came back to letting the building’s gritty character and history shine through.” —Matthew Marsili, Senior Interior Designer, Baskervill

× Expand Common area: “The way we work is very social,” says COLAB founder O’Leary. With that in mind, Marsili created a collaborative environment where employees are in constant contact with one another. Double-sided white aluminum desks are from Open Plan Systems, a Richmond-based company that designs and manufactures affordable and durable office furniture.

× Expand Kitchen/meeting area: Marsili brought the minimalist kitchen to life with fuss-free materials like butcher block for the countertops and backsplash, along with textured laminate cabinets. The warehouse’s original concrete floor was cleaned and sealed.

DESIGN TIP: Embrace the architectural integrity of a space by showcasing original details, like arched brick doorways.