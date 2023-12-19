× Expand Illustration by Tequitia Andrews

During the holidays, chances are you will be throwing a party or attending one. It’s a pretty sure bet that the bubbly will be flowing. Impress your friends and guests with your fluency in bubbly etiquette, lingo and lore.

Bubbly: Bub-bele

Champagne is bubbly — really bubbly, but not in an annoying way like morning people. Also, they aren’t really bubbles, but carbon dioxide gases. However, no one was ever impressed by how much gas was in a bottle. Bubbles are way more impressive.

Types of Bubbly

Beware of imposter syndrome: Only sparkling wine from the Champagne region of France can be called Champagne. So, all Champagne is sparkling wine, but not all sparkling wine is Champagne. Prosecco is a white wine made from the Prosecco grape and is made in Italy. Other pretenders include cava from Spain, spumante from Italy and sekt from Germany. They are not Champagne.

Champagne Gifts

Have some fun with it. Gift Champagne gummy bears, Champagne truffles, Champagne-scented candles, Champagne in a regal bottle, Champagne bottle earrings or Champagne subscription boxes. Or if you’re feeling very brave, how about a Champagne saber? What could go wrong with using a saber to open a bottle that’s under pressure?

Sabering

Used by the military and often attempted by hosts who think, “what could go wrong?” Done properly, sabering severs the bottle’s neck with a single blow. It ensures a clean break with no splinters and poses no threat to the Champagne. Done wrong, it poses a lot of threats.

Champagne Glasses

The originals: Coupes, also called saucers, are the original glass designed specifically for Champagne. They are also the glass of choice when building a Champagne tower. Legend has it that the coupe was modeled after Marie Antoinette’s breast — there’s a conversation starter for you.

Flapper-era flutes: The flute came around in the 1920s and is better for preserving the flavor and carbonation of the wine. The indentation at the bottom helps the bubbles float smoothly to the top. There are over 1 million bubbles in your flute, so a smooth transition seems important.

Deco-inspired tulips: The tulip glass debuted in the 1930s and took its name from the flower. Similar to the flute, it has a broader, rounder middle and a narrow top, giving it a teardrop shape. Hopefully the only teardrops you’ll see at the party.

Uncorking the Champagne

Popping the cork is considered bad manners. It is to be opened quietly and without fanfare, but if you’re willing to risk a run-in with the Champagne police, let it fly. Just don’t aim it at yourself or anyone else. Did you know that around 49 people die each year from Champagne cork accidents? (It’s true.) Corks have been known to travel up to 65 miles per hour.

Pouring

Hold the bottle firmly around the middle when it is standard size; when pouring from a magnum, cradle the bottle in one hand with your thumb placed in the hollow at the bottom, holding firmly. A sommelier can pour Champagne from a magnum with one hand behind their back — don’t try this at home, kids. Leave it to the professionals.

Tasting the First Glass

Etiquette directs us to present the first glass to the host in front of their guests for their approval. If you ARE the host, you could pour and test yourself, but why not score some points with a guest you deem THE guest of the party and allow them the honor? Just make sure you’re aiming the cork away when you open that bottle.

Champagne Bucket

The preferred method to chill Champagne, the bucket should be filled within an inch of the top with half ice and half water. Allow 40 minutes to two hours to chill. Oh, and never use a branded ice bucket from a brand that you aren’t serving. You don’t want to be the topic of conversation at the next party.

Serving the Champagne

Wipe the bottle dry, then toss the napkins aside. Labels are everything. Much like you wouldn’t cover up the label on your handbag, you never want to cover the label on the bottle. It is to be presented to your guests, letting them know you aren’t serving just any old Champagne.

Champagne Stopper

Stoppers are used to replace the original cork in case of damage or if you want to add a decorative flair to your bottles. Stoppers also make excellent host gifts. They come in a variety of designs and shapes. Also, it’s a myth that one can reseal a bottle using only a spoon. No spooning allowed.