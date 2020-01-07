Calming Color Ahead

× Expand Classic Blue, Pantone’s 2020 color of the year

Looking at the colors of the year for 2020 as designated by top paint brands, a theme emerges. It’s clear we’re craving the calming effect of nature.

Green is everywhere: There is Behr’s “meadow-inspired” Back to Nature; Dulux’s washed out, grayish green Tranquil Dawn; plus a range of garden-inspired greens like Tempered Sage and Sap Green in collections of new colors by Valspar and Farrow & Ball, respectively.

Pinks, dramatic blues and earthy browns and oranges maintain their stronghold from previous years, including Pantone’s 2020 color of the year, Classic Blue, “a shade reminiscent of the sky at dusk,” as described by Pantone.

“We’re seeing corally pinks — softer versions of [Pantone’s 2019 color of the year] Living Coral, which didn’t go over so well — used with colors like saffron orange and deep forest,” says Stephanie Snyder of Palette Paint and Home.

Benjamin Moore’s pick, First Light, is a subtle yet “upbeat” pink meant to convey optimism about the start of a new decade. Valspar’s Crushed Out and Bombay Pink are also in the rosy category, while Farrow & Ball’s Broccoli Brown, Crimson Red and Deep Reddish Brown round out the earth tones.