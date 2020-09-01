Building Community

× 1 of 7 Expand Nick Cooper, president of AIA Richmond × 2 of 7 Expand Richmond neighborhood: Bellevue. “Our first house was a bungalow in Bellevue,” says the architect. "It's a wonderful, walkable neighborhood of distinctive, eclectic homes." × 3 of 7 Expand Sketchbook: “I always use large sketchbooks with gridded lines,” Cooper says. “I’m constantly jotting down notes as I sketch, so the organization and extra space help bring clarity to my thoughts.” × 4 of 7 Expand Architect who inspired you: Carlo Scarpa. “He was an Italian architect who viewed architecture as a true craft — every detail mattered,” Cooper says. × 5 of 7 Expand Public building in Richmond: “I love the sheer presence and iconic beauty of Main Street Station,” Cooper says. “It’s gone through a huge transformation with the train shed restoration.” × 6 of 7 Expand Local green space: Monroe Park. “The space is central to VCU’s campus, and not only is it visually appealing, but it presents lots of opportunities for civilian use,” Cooper says. × 7 of 7 Expand Richmond restaurant: Kuba Kuba. “I waited tables in Richmond for 10 years, and I love the role that dining plays in our city,” Cooper says. “Restaurants are an important part of our physical landscape.” Prev Next

Love brought Nick Cooper, a native of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to Richmond after his graduation from the School of Architecture & Design at Virginia Tech two decades ago. His then-girlfriend (now wife) grew up in Bon Air and wanted to return home, so Cooper followed her to the River City.

Inspired at a young age by his uncle, a builder, Cooper has long been transfixed by the lasting impact that the built environment has on communities. He began his career at the former BAM Architects (now Baskervill), gaining hands-on experience in a small firm setting while working on large-scale projects like the restoration of the Hippodrome Theater in Jackson Ward. Later, at Odell Associates, Cooper expanded his design portfolio to include international projects.

“The field of architecture can be daunting, but every day is new,” reflects Cooper. “There are so many exciting opportunities and challenges you get to work through.”

In 2014, he joined the Richmond branch of HKS Inc., a global architecture firm where today he serves as a principal and design director. Cooper is also president of AIA (American Institute of Architects) Richmond and chairs the Young Architects Forum, which seeks to provide networking and career development opportunities for emerging professionals. “I strongly believe in the power of mentoring and paying it forward,” he says.

As a steering committee member of Citizen HKS, the firm’s public-interest design and community engagement initiative, Cooper is helping to lead Re-Imagining Benefield, a pro-bono effort aimed at revitalizing part of the historically underserved Highland Park community. An adaptive reuse of a mostly vacant building, Benefield will serve as a unique live/work programmatic model to include business incubation space on the first floor and mixed-income housing above.

Cooper says he’s proud to be part of Richmond’s multifaceted architectural community, and he predicts that moving forward, he and his colleagues will focus more on the needs of the local community. “It’s time to take a step back and start being more empathetic,” Cooper says. “I think everyone will benefit from that perspective.”