Southern Culture

× Expand Photo by James Ewing courtesy ArchitectureFirm

“A South Forty: Contemporary Architecture and Design in the American South,” an exhibition at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., features the work of two Richmond architecture and design firms: ArchitectureFirm and Fultz & Singh Architects. Projects from more than 40 architectural practices across the southeastern United States are included in the exhibition.

Peter MacKeith, dean and professor at the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, organized and curated the exhibit celebrating the American South’s distinctive architectural and design practices from 1990 onward. “A South Forty” offers an overview of the vitality of modern architecture and design in the American South through illustrated profiles of buildings and practices, serving as a testament to the region's growing influence in the design world.

“This is such an important development for the southeastern U.S. and Richmond,” said Adam Ruffin, a partner at ArchitectureFirm. “There’s a high-quality design culture in Richmond that emanates from the city. People should know they can look beyond the big cities for design talent.”

“A South Forty: Contemporary Architecture and Design in the American South” will be on view at the National Building Museum through 2026.