From the Editor: You Want Fries With That!

When I was a kid, there were two kinds of hamburgers: those we made at home and the ones we got at McDonald’s during family and school trips. The small town where I grew up had few other options. As far as I knew, burgers weren’t something people ordered at restaurants anyway. I was astonished when Fuddruckers opened nearby, offering build-your-own burgers with bacon, barbecue sauce and several choices of cheese!

Fast-forward several decades, and I find myself griping that my favorite pesto patty has been discontinued, then thinking it’s probably OK, because I might like the blue cheese and wine-glazed burger better. What’s happened to me? Or, more to the point, what’s happened to the burger biz?

Food Editor Eileen Mellon and her team of intrepid eaters have the answer. Follow along as they recommend Richmond’s best burgers, buns, toppings and sides, then take a spin around the state to list the commonwealth’s primo patties. They visit the city’s oldest burger joint, 63-year-old Roy’s Big Burger in Lakeside, as well as one of the newest, Bocata Arepa Bar in Glen Allen. Grab a napkin, loosen your belt and flip to Page 108 for the mouthwatering details.

If you’d like some entertainment to go with your summer sandwiches, try an afternoon at the horse racing track. Inspired by a visit to Colonial Downs last year, Special Projects Editor Claire Fortier has been researching the history of horse racing in Virginia and talking to the owners of one of the area’s oldest training facilities. She learned that, despite a heritage of winning horses including Secretariat, the industry in Virginia almost died in the last decade. Her deep dive starts on Page 98.

Track tips and onion ring opinions aside, perhaps the issue’s most offbeat info is found within our health coverage. That’s where Lifestyle Editor Kevin Johnson explains the rise of a new tooth trend: crystals, gems and precious metals bonded directly to the enamel. Similar in some ways to old school grillz but often more subtle (and less expensive), tooth gems give new meaning to the phrase “bright smile.” See Page 51 for the story, which ends with our annual list of the area’s Top Dentists. It’s a great resource featuring peer-nominated professionals, whether you’re looking for general dentistry or need help addressing serious oral issues.

Also in these pages, you’ll find the backstory on Duke’s Mayonnaise’s brilliant branding, bald eagles making a comeback, summer boredom breakers and entertainment options, weather watchers, Dole Whips and so much more. Enjoy!