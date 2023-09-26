From the Editor: What’s Going On

I didn’t pay much attention to Richmond’s sidewalks — or, in my neighborhood, the lack thereof — until I got a dog six years ago. Then, I found myself walking miles a day, multiple times a day, each time nervously gauging whether I could cross in front of a speeding car or ducking into the trees to avoid a weaving SUV. I only ever use one earbud, and my dog and I both wear light-up vests at night. When I’m behind the wheel, I have become much more conscientious about driving the speed limit in neighborhoods, both in solidarity with walkers and to slow bumper-hugging drivers. And still, walking feels dangerous.

When two pedestrians were killed and another injured last spring, we asked Emily McCrary-Ruiz-Esparza to find out what’s going on: Not enough sidewalks or streetlights? Speeds too high? Is distraction a factor? She shares her detailed findings about the causes of injuries and deaths, as well as some possible solutions, beginning on Page 68.

If you, like us, have been looking at the news for the past several months and wondering what the heck is going on with the General Assembly, we have an answer. On Page 74, Don Harrison explains how the changes in Virginia’s legislative districts have resulted in unprecedented upheaval among our senators and representatives. Change isn’t necessarily bad, but this isn’t an election to vote blindly — check your district, read about your candidates and make informed decisions based on the issues that are important to you. The next session will be one to watch as dozens of new legislators take their seats and start learning to govern.

Speaking of one to watch, the notices announcing our regional theaters’ new seasons, concert venues’ fall lineups, and museum and gallery schedules started pouring in months ago. Whether you’re into theater, dance, comedy, music or art, there is so much going on in Richmond this fall. Arts & Entertainment Editor Nicole Cohen and her team present a wide range of the region’s best acts and events in our Fall Arts Preview, which begins on Page 78. For recommendations on Richmond happenings, sign up for our weekly River City Roundup, which drops every Monday.

Also in this issue, you’ll find a remembrance of Chef Paul Elbling, a satirical look at “sad beige children,” advice for beginning weightlifters, an explanation of the new aspartame guidelines, an introduction to an Ethiopian coffee ceremony, an update on the casino referendum, our annual Virginia College Guide and so much more. Enjoy!