From the Editor: Two Kinds

There are two kinds of people: those who think a hot dog is a sandwich and those who disagree. Vehemently. To ask the question is to incite argument among normally congenial people, who will discuss bread shape and filling style, introducing unrelated evidence (“What about tacos, huh?”) and demanding clarity (“If it’s not a sandwich, what is it?”), as though world peace were on the line.

For our feature package about portable meals (Page 78), we take a less contentious view of hand-held eats. The smorgasbord of selections from Food Editor Eileen Mellon and her team includes deli classics such as the Reuben, club and tuna melt; ham biscuits and breakfast sammies; and global faves including the banh mi, arepa and shawarma. They investigate vegan and gluten-free options, smear on locally made condiments and offer inexpensive picks for on-the-go snacks. As for the nuclear question? We’ll skip that debate — but feel free to let us know your opinion.

I’m tempted to continue the comparison and tell you there are two kinds of people when it comes to conservation and housing, but as Senior Writer Harry Kollatz Jr. discovered in his investigation of the topic (Page 70), the discussion is much more nuanced. Richmond is home to people who are fighting to preserve green spaces as well as those trying to ensure we have, well, homes. It’s a subject I’m sure we will revisit in the months and years to come.

A topic that shouldn’t be up for any kind of debate is the treatment of our LGBTQ+ citizens. Andy Waller of Dayum This Is My Jam suffered discrimination and bullying before and since coming out as trans. However, with the support of their wife, Andy has not just walked away from a toxic workplace and turned their side hustle into a successful business, they also created a series of inclusive events supporting the LGBTQ+ community. And they make damn good jam, too! We’re proud to share Andy’s story on Page 66.

Also in this issue, you’ll find a survey of summer camps, hope for the Pump House, a farewell to the Chesterfield Observer, recommendations for recycling, a plea for governmental transparency, tips for traveling with kids, an ode to escarole and more. We’d love to hear your thoughts.