From the Editor: This Month’s Menu

During the 1970s and ’80s when I was growing up in Central Pennsylvania, tacos were a special treat. And by tacos, I mean the uber-Americanized versions made with ground beef cooked with a yellow pouch of taco seasoning and served in a crunchy, half-moon-shaped corn shell that shattered upon the first bite. Topped with iceberg lettuce, diced hothouse tomatoes, processed shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream, whether they were served at home or in the school cafeteria, tacos were the height of exotic sophistication as a kid.

Thankfully, we’ve come a long way both culinarily and culturally since then, arriving at a place where authentic Mexican tacos have, for the most part, replaced the American versions. Richmond’s taco scene has exploded as Mexican and Central American immigrants have settled here and opened taquerias, markets and taco trucks, sharing a taste of their native countries. Today, authentic tacos abound, especially along a stretch of Midlothian Turnpike we have nicknamed Richmond’s “taco trail,” while other spots riff on the authentic taco, and get creative with the proteins, veggies and sauces they tuck into tortillas.

In “Taco Town” on Page 82, we explore the evolution of Richmond’s taco scene, travel the trail, visit some favorite bites, drill down on handmade tortillas and salsas, and look at the recent popularization of birria tacos. Inexpensive, quick and portable, tacos are the perfect pandemic treat. Plus, they spark joy, and who doesn’t need some of that right now?

Speaking of joy, don’t miss Kim Catley’s profile of Charisma and Cole Sydnor in “The Making of a Beautiful Life,” on Page 74. The recently married couple has a YouTube channel, “Roll With Cole & Charisma,” where 550,000 subscribers tune in to watch them navigate life as an interabled, interracial couple. Paralyzed in a diving accident on the James River nearly a decade ago at age 16, Cole met Charisma a few years ago while completing rehab at Sheltering Arms. They fell in love quickly, and their story is sure to make you smile. Check out a few of their videos, but be warned — you may want to have a box of tissues nearby for some of them.

In “The War Within” on Page 92, Carol A.O. Wolf looks at the tragedy of suicide among U.S. military veterans. On average, 22 veterans and active-duty personnel die by suicide every day, and data shows that 60,000 military veterans have died by their own hands in the last decade. That’s more than the 58,000 service members who were killed during the 20 years the United States had troops in Vietnam. It’s a sobering story, but an important one.