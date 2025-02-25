From the Editor: The Foreseeable Future

Whether it’s witnessing historical happenings or predicting the outcome of future events, humans are fascinated by time travel. It’s not enough to research the past or allow the future to unfurl; we dream of seeing and experiencing other eras.

The mission of our annual Sourcebook and Newcomers’ Guide is to document Richmond today — the best places to go, things to do and services available, as well as the status of schools, neighborhoods, business and health care. We hope the issue will help current residents find something fresh to enjoy while aiding recent transplants as they settle into the city.

With this year’s issue theme, The Future of Our City, we are also attempting a little time travel. In addition to our usual curated coverage of Richmond’s offerings and amenities, we consider what might be coming, what we’d like to see and evidence that the future is already right here.

Granted, some of our topics are not so much predictions as promises. The Allianz Amphitheater is under construction at the riverfront now and will be opening in a couple of months; we help you envision it with renderings and descriptions of the site and a rundown of the acts to come. Many other cultural offerings are in the works, including a new wing at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and a re-creation of Richmond’s earliest known cottage belonging to a Black homeowner.

Arts organizations, restaurant owners, city residents and scientists all offer their prescriptions for the city’s future success. Sci-fi fans may dream of flying cars and missions to Mars; Richmonders would appreciate more parking downtown, support and recognition for local food spots, and bus shelter benches that don’t burn your bum.

The technology-minded among us point to the rapid growth of data centers across the region to indicate the future is coming fast. Others talk about teaching AI in schools, equipping libraries with high-tech makerspaces and using apps to connect with arts opportunities and say the future is already here.

No trip through time would be complete without looking back to appreciate how far we’ve come. A 50-year effort has transformed the James River from one of the world’s most polluted rivers to one of the most improved, and an upcoming exhibition will detail the horrors of the slave trade. We also applaud good ideas that have endured, including expertly designed gardens and a beloved neighborhood cafe. Enjoy the journey!