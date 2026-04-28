From the Editor: Symptoms

Seven years ago, during my first spring in Virginia, I moaned about a “change of seasons cold” that lasted months. The second year, I went to the doctor for a “sinus infection” that wouldn’t quit. The third year, my allergy-savvy husband handed me a bottle of Allegra, and I realized I was yet another victim of Richmond’s infamous pollen problem.

As Lifestyle Editor Kevin Johnson reports in our cover story, Richmond is 14th on the 2026 Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America list of “allergy capitals.” That’s actually an improvement — the city has placed among the top 10 in five of the last six years. The organization uses three criteria to rank cities; Johnson learned we have plenty of allergists and our over-the-counter medication sales are reasonable, which means the third factor, pollen count, drives our placement.

This came as no surprise to me, because I park under pine trees at home — my pollen-coated car inspired the cover image — although, Johnson told me, oak pollen causes more symptoms than pine because its grains are smaller. (Who knew?) For more on Richmond’s allergy environment and tips for tackling symptoms, turn to “Peak Pollen” on Page 70. And if you need an allergist or any other medical specialist, please see our annual list of Top Docs, which follows the feature.

It saddens me to recognize in this issue the closing of the Richmond Free Press (Page 78). More than the city’s last Black-owned newspaper, the Free Press was “Richmond’s voice for the voiceless,” to use News Editor Scott Bass’ words. At a time when the public routinely confuses opinion with fact and journalists face intimidation despite the First Amendment’s guarantee of press freedom, it’s chilling to see the end of a paper that tackled tough issues.

The closure is made worse by a report that advertising revenue at the country’s Black newspapers declined 80% last year, presumably due to the anti-DEI movement. The internet has made print publishing a tough sell for two decades, but the Free Press persisted. It’s more than a little depressing that racism contributed to the end of a publication that fought for equality and stood up for the community.

Speaking of community, also in this issue: Get your first look at the 2026 Richmond Symphony League Designer Show House, festival season and baseball are both in full swing, and the Carillon’s bells are back, plus Earth Day events, martinis and more. Share your thoughts at editor [at] richmag [dot] com.