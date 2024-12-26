From the Editor: She's Crafty

I have always loved crafts. As a child, I skipped straight from coloring books to sewing, embroidery, cake decorating and crochet. In third grade, I tried making my own perfume. In sixth tried making my own perfume. In sixth out of paper. And for a couple of Christmases during high school, I was really into gingerbread architecture. One year, my friend and I made an elaborate castle that was about 18 inches square and so sturdy we literally couldn’t destroy it after the holidays. We actually stood on it in an attempt to break it into pieces and eventually had to wedge it into a trash can whole.

All this by way of saying: I’m a big fan of The Jefferson Hotel’s annual gingerbread display. No matter what scene it portrays, the installation is sure to be huge and ornate, to incorporate a ridiculous amount of candy, and to smell wonderful. You’ll meet the maker and find several spicy recipes as well as a “nice list” of holiday events starting on Page 84.

For more seasonal fun, we reached out to several entrepreneurial elves who own local toy stores. We found a broad range of shops that carry traditional toys, educational and sensory playthings, museum-quality collectibles, trading cards and European-style board games, vintage toys, and plenty more. Catch ’em all starting on Page 67.

And, of course, we are sharing our take on the year’s best new restaurants. Food Editor Eileen Mellon and her team of testers have tasted their way around town and compiled a list of today’s top 22 eateries. Whether you prefer casual or upscale, American or international, there’s sure to be a spot or three to entice you (Page 74).

Also in this issue, we’re revisiting the year’s Best & Worst moments, bidding farewell to a few notable Richmonders we lost in 2024, flagging some great winter getaways, revisiting solar farms, talking to students who spit for science, and much more. Enjoy!