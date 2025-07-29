From the Editor: Savoring Summer

You know you live in a food-centric city when even the packaged products are uncommonly good. I first stumbled across RVA chef Keya Wingfield’s Bombay Spice potato chips several years ago at a local market. I have no problem admitting that I savored the whole bag in one sitting and haunted the store looking for more.

And I was far from the only fan — Richmonders purchased the chips so fast that Wingfield was able to scale up her capacity and launch the product nationwide. Keya’s Snacks is part of a growing sector of munchie manufacturers around the region; meet a few more and learn what’s luring national brands to the River City beginning on Page 112.

We are lucky to number among our freelance writers a former employee of Kings Dominion, Dale Brumfield. To mark the amusement park’s 50th anniversary, Brumfield shares memories and behind-the-scenes stories of its development and growth into one of the region’s top attractions and one of the country’s coolest places to ride roller coasters (P. 98).

In the summer issue of R•Health, beginning on Page 33, we’re exploring new technology that’s making dental visits more comfortable and effective — and less gloppy — than ever before. We also examine the factors causing, and suggestions for curing, pharmacy deserts across the commonwealth; check in with beauty pros who have reunited in a new business; and present our annual list of the area’s Top Dentists.

I use the word “local” a lot, so it may come as a surprise that we’re covering national politics in these pages. I’d usually argue that city and state actions outweigh Washington in their impact on citizens’ daily lives. However, we’ve found that the flood of new policies coming from the federal government over the past six months has had an outsized effect on individuals here at home that merits coverage (P. 106).

Also in this issue, we share a well-known reporter’s retirement, album launches and appearances from two local bands, a book publisher’s anniversary project, over 30 things to do, an Indian take on fried green tomatoes, and much more. Enjoy!