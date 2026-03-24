From the Editor: Promising Signs

As the song says, signs are everywhere. But far from “blockin’ out the scenery,” many contribute to the character of their storefronts and surroundings. Curious who’s creating the hand-painted signs that adorn businesses, windows and sidewalks around the city, we interviewed six local sign artists. They share their backgrounds, techniques and favorite projects beginning on Page 64.

In December, visitors to a Church Hill business noticed the signage had changed. Where once the door to Sub Rosa Bakery announced its wood-fired bakes, it now proclaims the shop’s exclusive use of stone-ground flour. Reopening a year after a devastating fire, the bakery has changed its oven, ingredients and decor but maintains the menu that’s made it a regional favorite for more than a decade. Stephanie Ganz goes behind the bakes on Page 80.

In the near future, a completely new kind of sign will be appearing across the region. The commonwealth is on the cusp of creating a long-awaited retail market for cannabis — actual sales were left out of the 2020 legislation that legalized possession of the drug. The state expects legal pot sales to have an enormous economic impact, but establishing the marijuana marketplace will be easier said than done. News Editor Scott Bass explains the challenge on Page 74.

With signs of spring just beginning, it may seem early, but ’tis the season for many parents and caregivers to consider plans for summer camp. Although camp fees have been subject to inflation, several area providers, nonprofits and recreation departments offer affordable options, payment plans and scholarships. We share the possibilities — plus our updated list of more than 100 camps — beginning on Page 88.

Also in this issue, Keya Wingfield of Keya’s Snacks shares a few of her favorite things; city officials prioritize pedestrian safety; we try trail running and adult gymnastics; previews of two film festivals, GalaxyCon, the Kickers’ opener and other upcoming events; an interview with author Walter Mosley; plus much more. Enjoy!