From the Editor: Optimism’s Flames

The staff at Richmond magazine probably pays more attention to the news than most. Our focus is local, but we keep a weather eye on state and national news, too, because those stories have a way of hitting home sooner or later. It’s all too common for news outlets to wholeheartedly embrace the “If it bleeds, it leads” philosophy, said to have originated with newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst in the 1890s. As a result, we are awash in bad news and, frankly, it’s a lot.

Unlike breaking news organizations, however, our mandate is looking beyond the conflict and crime, which lets us shine a light on locals who are doing their best to make life a little better for fellow residents.

This issue is packed with examples, not by design, but simply as a reflection of how much good is happening in Richmond most days. At the nonprofit Virginia Voice, volunteers read newspapers and magazines and narrate sports and cultural events so vision-impaired people can better engage in the community. The Richmond Community ToolBank lends hand and power tools so nonprofits can complete projects. The VCU School of Dentistry recently created a clinic with an accommodating environment to treat patients with disabilities. Henrico County is using a funding windfall to help people buy homes. And, of course, thousands of Richmonders rallied to find Francine, “the Lowe’s cat,” when she went missing in September. Every story is a heartening counterbalance to world headlines.

To be clear, we don’t shy away from difficult topics. In “A Forbidden World,” writer Dina Weinstein shares the story of Charlotte Anne Wynn Pollard, a top student who enrolled at the MCV School of Nursing to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She suffered years of racism before becoming the school’s first Black graduate in 1960. Her story is still sadly relevant: Virginia Commonwealth University data shows Black students comprise just 20% of the school’s enrollees, yet the board of visitors voted to eliminate its Division of Inclusive Excellence in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order labeling diversity efforts as discriminatory. As I said, national news has a way of hitting home.

Also in this issue, we explore the growth of ice sports — hockey, figure skating and the like — as well as the opportunities associated with a new rink; celebrate a century of WRVA; learn how a local college uses its endowment; commemorate Native American Heritage Month; chase rotisserie chicken; find out what happened to the gun hole; and much more. I hope the stories bring the light of optimism home to you and your family.