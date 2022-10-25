From the Editor: Miles and Miles

I bought a new pair of running shoes this week, and yesterday, for the first time in more than a year, I went out for a slow — and short — run. I’m planning to take it easy as I gradually return to an activity that was once part of my daily routine before persistent injuries sidelined me, and I am hopeful I will be able to sign up for a race in the not-too-distant future.

I started running in 2006, when we moved back to Richmond after a few years away. I had never enjoyed running, but with two young children to care for, I was determined to find a way to exercise quickly and efficiently. I suffered through many painful miles on my own and was about to give it up, then I received a pamphlet in the mail from Sports Backers advertising the Monument Avenue 10K. I signed up, joined a Sports Backers/YMCA training team and finally started to enjoy running.

Yes, it was a great feeling to log miles and gradually grow stronger and faster, but what made the experience enjoyable was the camaraderie I found among the members of my team. The coaches provided great guidance for newbies like myself, and the experience of running down Monument Avenue on a beautiful spring day with nearly 21,000 people on race day while spectators lined the course to offer encouragement was unforgettable.

I was hooked.

There are thousands of others like me in Richmond, runners who caught the bug after signing up for the 10K.

On Page 78, Paula Peters Chambers looks at how Sports Backers has motivated Richmonders to be more active over the past 29 years. In addition to its signature races — the 10K and the Richmond Marathon — they’ve added family-friendly events such as the Tacky Light Run and the Moonlight Ride, while also creating programs such as Fitness Warriors and Bike Walk RVA, which advocates for safe infrastructure. Perhaps her article will motivate you to get moving — it worked for me.

Also in this issue, News Editor Scott Bass delves into the difficulties facing public education, starting on Page 86. From teacher shortages, debates about critical race theory and the lasting impacts of pandemic shutdowns, it seems educators can’t catch a break. On top of all these problems, Bass also explores in depth the state’s flawed formula for school funding that relies heavily on a locality’s “ability to pay” for public schools, which benefits wealthier districts at the expense of poorer ones and has led to worsening segregation. It’s a complicated topic, and an important read.