From the Editor: Leaning In

When we were kids, my y­o­unger brother was fascinated by wrestling. He was a terrifyingly literal kid — he wore a Superman costume under his clothes during his superhero phase and aimed flying kicks my way after discovering Bruce Lee — so I was justifiably nervous when he started watching men thumping each other with folding chairs. To my bewilderment and his disbelief, our parents explained that wrestling was choreographed, a show with characters and a script, just like the musicals I was coming to cherish. Fleeing one of my brother’s energetic “practice” sessions in front of the TV, I thought breaking into song and breaking heads had nothing in common.

Turns out, there are a lot of kids like my brother — including our publisher, Rich Malkman (see Page 15). Most outgrow whomping couch cushions and practicing tough grimaces in the mirror, but a few, like RVA Pro Wrestling co-founders Timmy Danger and Neil Sharkey, lean in. By crafting a careful balance of characters, catchphrases, storylines, location and, above all, action, they are luring sold-out crowds to shows around Richmond. Editors Kevin Johnson and Nicole Cohen share the backstory and introduce the athletes on Page 58.

I’m sure there are days Mayor Danny Avula wishes he could just thump the city’s concerns into submission. Avula’s tenure began a year ago with the water crisis, and tension has only ratcheted up with debates over the city’s aging infrastructure, the real estate tax rate, zoning code revisions and decaying public housing communities. Chris Suarez spent time at City Hall and shares a progress report on Page 68.

In “One Shift at a Time,” Eileen Mellon chronicles an entirely different type of progress: recovery. Members of the hospitality industry are far more likely than average to experience an alcohol use disorder, a problem often fueled by the social aspects of the business, the easy availability of alcohol and the fast-paced, high-stress culture of restaurants. Five food and beverage workers share their journeys and we list resources for recovery beginning on Page 74.

Solving problems is a theme in the Winter 2026 issue of R•Health, as well (Page 97). We meet providers who fit cancer patients with wigs and prostheses, learn about upcoming facilities that will enhance accessibility to treatment, and see how educators are prioritizing training for new cohorts of health care specialists. Plus, our updated directory of Super Star Doctors and Dentists lists the medical and dental professionals most recommended by their peers — it’s a great place to start if you are seeking care.

As always, there’s plenty more packed into these pages. We’d love to know the thoughts behind your social emojis; email us at editors [at] richmag [dot] com. Thanks!