From the Editor: Keeping an Eye on the Little Things

The best stories, hands down, are found out of the office — whether it’s listening to advice from mind-bending panelists, walking neighborhoods and making new acquaintances, or from traveling and seeing how things are done elsewhere.

This month’s feature on Diversity Richmond’s Rodney Lofton came out of an early April panel that The Valentine held with some of its 2018 History Makers honorees. They included Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Duron Chavis and Lofton. Both spoke about making their nonprofits and others more inclusive. Making Diversity, a group devoted to LBGTQ community, even more inclusive? We wanted to know more.

Special Projects Editor Nicole Cohen delved into Lofton’s story (see page 130), which is layered, complex yet simple at the same time. Listening, even for a few minutes, to someone in need is the big takeaway that we all should heed, as is paying attention to those who are missing at our tables, whether at our businesses or nonprofits we serve.

Also in this issue is a wealth of talented folks who read our words and enhance their impact through design, illustration and photography, and I want to share a little about a few of them.

Associate Art Director Lauren Baldwin’s versatile work is seen in the dining section with an illustration of the Northern Snakehead and one for our accidental repairman piece on page 262. (A big thank-you to her husband, David, for being her model.)

Staff Photographer Jay Paul gives us insight into Rodney Lofton’s world by spending time with him at Diversity, at community events and at home. Jay also is the best we have on our Instagram account, always finding that amazing angle.

For Anna Moriah Myers’ story on the Croxton family’s mission to bring back the bay scallop, Eastern Shore freelance photographer Christopher Assaf, with whom we worked for the first time, brought us some stunning images, including a shot of a precious scallop staring back at us with its 40 bright blue, pinhead-size eyes.

The award for the most personally challenging photo shoot goes to intern Ella Testin, who covered a snake collector. Read about her visit in our contributor profiles. And don’t miss the artistry of illustrator Chris Visions, who transformed some of our Best & Worst reader survey winners into superheroes.