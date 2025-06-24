From the Editor: ‘How Lucky We Are’

Flipping through the just-completed pages of this issue for the final time, I find myself humming a song from “Hamilton”: “Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now.” The Schuyler sisters were singing about New York City, but the line perfectly captures how I feel about Richmond right now: There’s just so much good stuff going on.

“Summer in the City,” the companion to last month’s seasonal music extravaganza, is packed with more than 100 places to go and things to do in and around RVA (Page 81). Some are summer-specific, while others earned a place in these pages with their exceptional vacation vibes (hello, ziplining at the zoo). We tried to balance ticketed activities with plentiful ideas for free fun. And, knowing the dog days are coming, we highlighted some less obvious air-conditioned options, too.

You’ll find dozens more destinations and ideas in our regular departments. I drooled my way through Eat & Drink, noting the bakeries to visit, locally made snacks to pack and summer fruit to sample. Arts & Entertainment sent me scrambling for my calendar to schedule festivals, concerts and exhibits, while Living had me bookmarking bike trips to share with friends. You’re going to need some sticky notes.

As you dive into this issue’s stories, I think you’ll find that we are fortunate in a completely different way, as well. You’ll discover many examples, large and small, of how Richmonders take pride in their city and demonstrate their deep caring for each other. The merchants of Carytown describe ways to preserve one of the city’s iconic neighborhoods. The GRTC Transit System found funds to continue free fares for bus riders. A greenhouse protects our ecosystem by avoiding invasive, albeit popular, plants. A chef is spreading the word about Juneteenth with a thoughtfully composed boxed lunch. There are cancer fundraisers, a burgeoning network of support for older adults and cross-cultural outings. As part of the People’s Budget project, more than 5,000 residents voted for their favorite infrastructure projects. Infrastructure, for heaven’s sake! I feel lucky, indeed, to live in such a city. Enjoy the issue and enjoy the summer!