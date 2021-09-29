From the Editor: Home Away From Home

The YMCA saved my sanity.

I first joined the YMCA nearly 18 years ago after moving to New Hampshire with a 3-year-old and an infant. I was experiencing culture shock, postpartum depression and the harsh realities of my first New Hampshire winter. Desperate to get out of the house, meet people, and get some exercise and a break from 24/7 mom duty, I joined the closest YMCA, a 30-minute drive, with a portion of the trip along a bumpy, unpaved road.

The huge facility offered group exercise classes, a large gymnastics center where my son could burn off some energy, child care for my infant and, most importantly, a sense of community. A daily visit to the Y quickly became a crucial part of my routine, and nothing could stop me from traveling that dirt road in all kinds of weather. I got in shape, met some friends, and my boys started swimming lessons. We made it through the darkest days of winter.

When we returned to Richmond a few years later, one of the first things I did was join the Tuckahoe YMCA, where I met new friends in fitness classes and my kids continued swimming (and eventually took lifeguard certification classes) and played on their first soccer teams, with my husband coaching.

The YMCA has been an important anchor in our lives, and it turns out I am not alone. On Page 70, Don Harrison takes a look at what the YMCA of Greater Richmond has meant to the community since 1854. It was fascinating to learn about the local history of the YMCA — Richmond was one of only two locations in the South to survive the Civil War — and to learn about how the organization has evolved to respond to the needs of the community, especially during the pandemic.

When we began planning our Fall Arts Preview in early summer, we were excited about the return of live performances. As work progressed on this issue and the delta variant of the coronavirus arrived, we remained cautiously optimistic that the shows would go on. As of publication, some venues have begun implementing vaccination requirements. You can get the lowdown on some of the hottest tickets in town on Page 76 and learn about new developments on the arts scene. We’re hopeful the arts community can find a way to make it through the latest pandemic challenges.

On Page 66, you’ll find three excerpts from the Richmond Racial Equity Essays project. When organizer Ebony Walden contacted me this spring about partnering on this project, I happily agreed to help amplify the voices of Richmonders who share their ideas for how we can make the city a more equitable place for all. I hope you’ll take the time to read these selections, visit the website (richmondracialequityessays.com) to hear from others and implement some of the suggestions that are offered.