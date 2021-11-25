From the Editor: Holiday Cheer

Last year’s scaled-down holiday season made me reassess how I will spend my time and energy celebrating in the future. With social gatherings canceled — excepting a few chilly outdoor celebrations — I had time to reflect on what I missed and what I was happy to do without.

I have never been a fan of the traditional Thanksgiving meal, and cooking just for my family of four freed me from the tyranny of the turkey as the meal’s centerpiece. Instead, my son and I spent hours preparing an elaborate mushroom strudel that will become a permanent addition to future Thanksgiving menus. Though our meal was delicious, there was one important ingredient missing: extended family.

As Christmas rolled around, I had more time to bake cookies, decorate, send cards and shop for gifts online, but I found that I had far less enthusiasm for these activities during a pandemic.

We put up a tree and threw a wreath on the door, but most of the holiday decorations never left the attic.

I dispensed with cards entirely. The whole endeavor has always stressed me out: choosing a festive family photo, tracking down addresses, waiting in line at the post office for stamps. Instead, I picked up the phone and called some friends, near and far, to wish them a happy holiday and catch up.

I did desperately miss attending in-person craft fairs to carefully choose handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts for family and friends. I purchased presents, far fewer than usual and mostly online, with the hope that they would bring more joy to the recipients than shopping for them had done for me under the circumstances.

Christmas Eve seemed off without attending church, and Christmas Day was muted, as the four of us opened gifts and then looked for ways to fill the rest of the day, traditionally spent celebrating over a large meal with extended family.

It became clear to me that people are the most important part of the festive season. On Page 88 we look at some favorite holiday memories shared by Richmonders, and there’s one thing all the stories have in common — cherished moments of togetherness.

We also share a few recipes, craft ideas and a calendar of some popular events that, thankfully, are back this year. I hope to find more cheer this holiday season and certainly won’t take anything for granted.

Speaking of cheer, on Page 72 we also look at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and the local craft beer renaissance it helped ignite, as it celebrates its first decade. And on Page 80, we feature portraits and stories from the health care professionals and volunteers who have led local vaccination efforts and are helping to ensure our holidays will include more togetherness this year.