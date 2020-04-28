From the Editor: Healing Hands

We publish our Top Docs issue each April, and never before has the medical profession been more important and more appreciated than now, as we face the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The 449 doctors recognized on these pages — the region’s best, as chosen by their peers — as well as the many medical professionals who are not listed, but who are still as important, are preparing to face what may well be the greatest challenge of their medical careers.

Even in the best of times, the medical profession is a stressful one. That’s why we chose to focus on the ways doctors decompress and spend their free time outside the examining room, playing music, engaging in physical activity, writing medical thrillers or even pulling double duty as a state senator. It will be more important than ever for our caretakers to find ways to unwind in the coming weeks whenever possible, for the good of us all.

As I write this letter in mid-March, it’s impossible to predict the ultimate impact of the coronavirus, but it’s stunning to realize how much has already changed in just the past few days. We’re currently under a nationwide state of emergency. Schools are closed through mid-April. I just spent the weekend at home “social distancing” with my family. Local and national businesses are shutting their doors, and the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus increases by the hour. Dare I even look at the latest news alert?

Our A&E section, in the works for weeks, offers a look at some upcoming events, most of which have just been canceled. We scrambled to update everything we could at press time, but for events farther afield, there are still some unknowns. Our Eat & Drink section and Dine supplement feature numerous restaurants, stores and small purveyors, all of which will be adversely affected by the current shutdown. This issue also contains our biannual Carytown Guide. The beloved shops along the “mile of style” are in for a rough ride, as are small businesses worldwide. The current situation is a sobering reminder of why it is so important to support local businesses in good times.

All we can do is hope for better times ahead. On that note, on March 26 we open our 33rd annual Best & Worst survey so that you can recognize your favorite local restaurants, shops, service providers and events. Visit richmondmag.com/vote2020 to fill out your survey. Let’s show the Richmond region’s local businesses how much we appreciate their contributions to our community.