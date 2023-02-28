From the Editor: Happy Together

Richmond magazine’s annual Sourcebook is designed as both a complete guide for newcomers and an indispensable reference for everyone who lives in the region. No matter how long you’ve been a Richmonder, we hope you will learn something about the city in these pages. It’s our largest issue of the year because it contains a little bit of everything.

The theme for this year’s Sourcebook came from our realization that, while Richmond may have its challenges, we are generally happy here. With its world-class cultural centers, award-winning dining, wide-ranging recreation, excellent educational prospects, unparalleled views and first-rate entertainment venues, the city is our “happy place.”

Asking residents about their favorite places in Richmond turned out to be a great way to explore the city and learn a bit more about its people. Beginning on Page 28, we meet prominent Richmonders who explain why a particular park, restaurant, museum, bar or bridge is their happy place. In the Diversions section, starting on Page 51, we visit a gallery turned gathering place, welcome the return of horse racing at Colonial Downs, cheer for local semipro sports teams and more.

On Pages 38 and 124 we offer articles about nonprofit organizations that are working to make Richmond a better place to live. On Page 102 we learn how CoStar is making a big bet that employees can be happy returning to the office, while on Page 110 we meet a woman who has started a business providing personal assistants so parents are happier when they are at home.

Richmond and the country have had a tough three years, but throughout this issue we see services expanding, health care improving, businesses rebounding and restaurants returning. According to Niche, Henrico is the top county in Virginia for young professionals, and as if to prove the point, three Richmonders landed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 lists. Virginia is consistently named one of the top states for business, and Richmond is home to eight Fortune 500 companies. According to an analysis by the Greater Richmond Partnership, the region has regained the number of jobs it had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and our unemployment rate is among the lowest in the nation.

With growth come challenges, and we are queuing up articles to cover many of them in the coming months. But for now, we are glad to focus on the good news and on the people, schools, businesses, organizations and neighborhoods that make us happy here in Richmond.