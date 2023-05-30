From the Editor: Gone to the Dogs

I’ve been a cat person for a long time. I have a handful of blurry Polaroids of me as a baby surrounded by kittens, all of us guarded by the mama cat. There are photos of my childhood cat, my illegal-in-the-dorm college cat and my adult cats with my own baby. And when that baby went to college, I became a dog person. I joke that I needed an exercise support dog, but admittedly my pit bull, Bonny, also made my nest less empty. Perhaps the most popular photo I’ve ever posted on social media was the first one of me with my dog.

We are focusing on furry friends in this issue — talking to pet parents who adopted at breed-specific rescues, exploring the current crisis in emergency vet care and figuring out how pet insurance works. We’ll introduce you to the owners of the new animal-focused Furbish Thrift and share some pet-related events, starting on Page 78.

Eileen Mellon spent time with a completely different critter when she visited Smoke in Chimneys, a trout hatchery in Craig County. The relatively new business is already making its mark on chefs and diners across Central Virginia. Meet the owners, learn how a hatchery works and find out where you can taste the fish on Page 66.

After the recent run of “Hamilton” at the Altria Theater, we’re familiar with the story of Aaron Burr – to a point. On Page 34, Harry Kollatz Jr. tells us what happened after the famous duel. What comes around, goes around, Mr. Burr, sir.

Speaking of entertainment events, the summer slate has been announced, and there’s a lot of good stuff coming! Friday Cheers is back for the season; festivals are in full swing with Riverrock, Arts in the Park and the Asian American Celebration; and we have concert recommendations from Mr. RVA Playlist himself on Page 46. For literary events, author recs and even a glass of wine, head out to visit two area Black-owned bookstores focusing on underrepresented writers; meet the owners on Page 42.

Plus, we have advice on seasonal allergies; a local clothing line with an authentic African vibe; spumoni, hot sauce and Jägermeister (not together!); a new boating business and a sports organization; a tour of the Virginia War Memorial; and so much more. Let me know what you think.