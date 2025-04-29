From the Editor: Forward-Facing

Just when you think an old city can’t learn new tricks, Richmond is quietly growing into a U.S. hub for clinical research.

Last year alone, area researchers received $115 million in federal funding plus additional private investments to support hundreds of clinical trials. The projects might include testing new medications, trying updated diagnostics or changing the way care is delivered, all with the goal of providing better care and saving lives. Trials for chemotherapy, drugs to treat diabetes and heart disease, and the first COVID-19 vaccines have all taken place in Richmond.

It’s a bit of a chicken-and-egg question to determine whether the region has become a popular site for trials due to the funding or whether our institutions receive funding because we have robust health and research systems, a central location, and a population that’s both diverse and willing to volunteer to advance medicine. Suffice to say, Richmond is now home to an outsized number of doctors and scientists, many associated with clinical trials.

That they bring opportunities to participate in cutting-edge clinical trials is invaluable if you have the misfortune to develop a serious illness but might seem of limited benefit to the community. However, we’re all a little healthier and a little wealthier thanks to a wide range of high-quality medical care; jobs in construction, service and support; and, frankly, an influx of spending from both their families and patients from around the world who to come to Richmond for treatment. Read about the importance of clinical trials to the region — and the world — beginning on Page 70. Our annual list of Top Docs follows the story.

I was delighted to learn last fall that Richmond is growing in another way, as well. The area is home to not one, not two, but three women’s tackle football teams and a flag football team, too! Women’s football has grown in popularity in recent years — and the flag version will be an Olympic sport in 2028 — but there are fewer than 100 tackle teams nationwide, so it’s wild that we have three. And Richmond definitely liked it before it was cool; the Black Widows are marking their 10th year of play this season. Meet the teams starting on Page 78.

Also in this issue, we highlight the debut of “Loving v. Virginia” by the Virginia Opera, remember (or learn) the city’s official flower, explore spring menus, plan summer getaways with RVA Traveler and more. Enjoy!