From the Editor: Dancing in the Streets

Spring has sprung in Richmond. If you couldn’t tell from the temperatures and the pollen, check the concert calendar — it’s crammed. Even with Brown’s Island closed for renovations, the region is bursting with options, including an expanded After Hours series at Innsbrook, year two of the Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront and even another show scheduled for CarMax Park.

In our annual summer music preview (Page 76), we share need-to-know venue updates and detail the lineups so you can start planning the season’s entertainment. Plus, look for interviews with recent Grammy Award-winner Mad Skillz and his collaborators, as well as Newlin Prize recipients Weekend Plans and several short-listed acts.

As pleased as we are to welcome the ballpark and amphitheater as entertainment venues, we also have questions about the financial deals that supported their construction. News Editor Scott Bass has followed similar developments for decades. In “Big Projectitis” (Page 70), he outlines the opportunity costs of those and other big construction projects.

When we reported last year on The Purrfect Bean, the cat adoption cafe on North Lombardy Street, we didn’t realize we were tapping into a much larger trend. In “Double Shot” (Page 64), intern Abigail Finney interviews the owners of five additional coffee collaborations to explain Richmond’s latest retail remixes.

As any Richmonder will explain given half a chance, one of the things we love about the city is its central location. In this month’s travel column, Lifestyle Editor Kevin Johnson notes five beach towns within reasonable day trip range. Got a favorite that we missed? Prefer lakefront relaxation over seaside soaks? Send us the details at editor [at] richmag [dot] com.

And, speaking of travel, since the pandemic we’ve been keeping our coverage close to home, opting for destinations within driving distance. With the growing number of direct flights from Richmond, however, we’re considering expanding our horizons. Would you like to see travel tips on more distant destinations, or do you prefer we pick places closer to the city? Share your opinion with a DM on social media @richmag or an email to editor [at] richmag [dot] com.

In the meantime, for a taste of the world without leaving Richmond, flip through Food Editor Eileen Mellon’s “Passport on a Plate” (Page 96). Mellon details the offerings at five spots that offer far-flung flavors right here at home.

Also in this issue, a look at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s updated conservatory, vending machines that offer artworks, the return of Rest Fest, events in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and much more. Enjoy!