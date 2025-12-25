From the Editor: Creating Joy

Curiosity is a job requirement for journalists — and journalism is the perfect excuse for asking questions ranging from vague “I wonders” to determined “I gotta knows.”

The staff was on the gentle musing end of the scale the day we got to discussing the way holiday decorations appear seemingly overnight across the city. Who puts them up, we wondered. How long does it take? Where’s their storage unit, and can we see it? And we were off and running, debating which seasonal secrets we’d most like to know, who was likely to tell us and whether we could get photos – the latter a real challenge, because, like the directors of holiday decor across the region, we start early.

We never got permission to delve into the city’s storage closets, but we did visit the basement where Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden keeps their craft supplies. And while our quest was spurred by whimsy, we came to realize creating joy takes a lot of serious work. The project managers started their holiday planning at least six months ago, but despite that lead time, three of them told us it requires all hands on deck, often for days at a time, to pull off the stunning “overnight” transformation each year. Go behind the scenes, inside the spreadsheets and into the basement with Ian M. Stewart, beginning on Page 66.

Our own year-end project, the annual restaurant list, is similarly labor intensive, albeit on a smaller scale — and definitely more delicious! Food Editor Eileen Mellon and her team of freelance writers taste-test their way across the city, comparing notes and checking criteria along the way, to create an annual list of dining destinations that balances different cuisines, styles and price points while guaranteeing a great experience no matter where you go. Coverage of the year’s top restaurants starts on Page 76.

With this issue we are welcoming Scott Bass back to the staff after a three-year stint with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. As news editor, he continues our year-end coverage with a funny and opinionated roundup of the year’s highs and lows (Page 32), thoughtful remembrances of Richmonders we lost this year (Page 34), and insight into last month’s elections results (Page 28).

Also in these pages we share dozens of holiday events and activities, meet an Instagrammer fascinated by vanity plates, learn about a locally made game great for family gatherings, visit a new place for kids to play, sample chocolate chip cookies and much more. Enjoy!