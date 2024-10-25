From the Editor: Counting on You

When Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was first elected in 2016, he beat his closest competitor, Jack Berry, by 1,727 votes. At the time, there were just under 1,200 high school seniors in Richmond Public Schools. Of course, not all the seniors were old enough to vote, but another 900-ish students had recently graduated. If they had voted as a bloc, the city’s 18-year-olds could have swung that election.

That’s the power of your vote in a local race.

Participating in local elections, like those in Richmond this year for mayor, City Council and School Board, is crucial. The results directly influence our daily lives, determining funding for schools, public safety, infrastructure and community programs. Put another way, they determine a portion of your annual tax bill and whether a casino or a baseball stadium will be built in your backyard, how much your child’s teacher is paid, which restaurants are allowed to open and whether the potholes on your street are filled or ignored.

Despite the relevance of local elections, however, we often don’t know who is running for City Council or even which council district we live in. So, when we compiled our guide to next month’s election (Page 84), we focused on the local candidates and issues you’ll see on the city ballot. I hope you’ll read through the interviews and explanations, check your voter registration at vote.elections.virginia.gov, and vote on or beforeNov. 5. The city is counting on you!

Still with me? Really tired of politics? There’s more beyond that in the issue.Inspired by the transformation into condominiums of the facility where he was born, Harry Kollatz Jr. explores the repurposing of a half-dozen Richmond hospitals (Page 76). In partnership with James River Writers, we present the winners of the 2024 Shann Palmer Poetry Contest (Page 72). In celebration of Virginia Wine Month, we suggest a few vineyards to visit when you’re out enjoying the gorgeous fall foliage (Page 58). Plus, the month’s top events and entertainment, new retail options, Richmond’s latest food news, and more. Enjoy!