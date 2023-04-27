From the Editor: Congratulating Our Top Docs

For months headlines have touted the job recovery in Richmond, but restaurants, stores, hotels and, in the wider world, everyone from manufacturers to airlines are still bemoaning their lack of staff. What gives? I’m reminded of a quote from business professor and economist Aaron Levenstein: “Statistics are like bikinis; what they reveal is suggestive, but what they conceal is vital.” We asked writer Emily McCrary-Ruiz-Esparza to dig into the stats and find out what they were concealing; her explanation of the disparity between full recovery and full service starts on Page 70.

With events, restaurants and sports in full swing, we can agree with the announcement that the COVID-19 emergency finally (finally!) seems to be over. However, a return to normal isn’t possible for at least one group: immunocompromised students. As much as they and their classmates would like to take off their masks, these children’s health conditions mean they can’t risk even a mild case of COVID-19. In this month’s My Take on Page 38, David Lefkowitz argues that classroom masking is a small price to ensure all children have a chance to learn.

We explore more health topics in our annual Top Doctors coverage, this year highlighting four cancer researchers making a difference in Richmond and beyond. We are particularly proud to feature Virginia Commonwealth University’s Dr. Vanessa Sheppard, who was named the American Cancer Society’s 2022 Researcher of the Year in February. Sheppard studies the connection between better patient-clinician communication and improved breast cancer outcomes for Black women, with a goal of reducing deaths from the disease. Meet her and three other outstanding researchers on Page 76. Look for our list of the region’s top medical professionals, as voted by their peers, beginning on Page 88.

Also in this issue, you’ll find proof that green spaces are great, a story about a special train, at least 27 things to do, tips for going gray, tea and cocktail recommendations, a heartwarming roof replacement and so much more.

Finally, our annual Best & Worst survey is open through May 1! Please check our website for the link and weigh in with your favorite local businesses. We know the poll is long, so feel free to jump around — it’s better to vote for a few of your most trusted or admired companies, stores and restaurants than to skip the survey altogether. The recognition matters and makes a difference to local businesses