From the Editor: Burning With Curiosity

When I was a kid, two of my uncles were firefighters, and my parents occasionally took me to visit them at the firehouse. I was never brave enough to slide down the pole, but I remember clambering all over the big, red truck and trying on a coat and hat that were comically huge and heavy. Then, as now, I marveled at the bravery of people who choose to run toward burning buildings and who know how to tame something as uncontrollable as fire.

Here in the greater Richmond region, more than 2,200 men and women work as professional and volunteer firefighters, keeping the citizens, homes and buildings safe from fire, as well as responding to other emergencies. Curious about their training and lifestyle, we chatted with members of the Henrico, Richmond and Powhatan forces (P. 98).

Based solely, as far as I can tell, on our lack of a professional football team, people have claimed Richmond isn’t much of a sports town. Clearly, they haven’t seen the record-setting crowds at Flying Squirrels baseball and Kickers soccer games or heard the roar when the Virginia Commonwealth University men’s basketball team plays. The Rams are already making waves this season as they welcome Head Coach Ryan Odom as well as new players, staff and a more aggressive offense. Adam Cheek has the story on page 90.

As we were preparing a sobering look at conditions and health care in state prisons for this issue, news broke that a state oversight board found the Richmond city jail had failed to comply with supervision protocols and had been issued a compliance plan in the wake of five inmate deaths. The situation underscores the difficulty of maintaining inmate safety in an era of record incarceration, personnel shortages and apparently uncontrollable drug issues. Dale Brumfield explains on page 106.

In our semiannual deep dive on health, we explore the implications of a new pharmaceutical hub in the Richmond region, learn how discrimination and stress relate to heart health, meet a local doctor with an international impact and more. The coverage begins on page 33.

In this issue you’ll also find a new department in the Food section, nearly 30 events to add to your calendar, good news on gun violence, advice for Gen Xers caring for both their kids and their parents, a good location for a winter beach getaway and much more. Enjoy!