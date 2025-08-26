From the Editor: A Lot to Love

This summer, I’ve been thinking a lot about community. Our publisher, Rich Malkman, and I both lost family members in June, which has a way of making you reflect on life, choices and the world around you. I found myself working remotely in my former hometown, given the gift of time with people I care about but seldom see.

It was an odd mental space for working on our annual Best & Worst issue but, in a strange way, also meshed well with our theme, “silver linings.”

We chose the theme months ago during a conversation about everything going on at the moment — the water crisis, dysfunction in City Hall, rampant executive orders. Our thought was, the world is nuts, but there’s still a lot to love about Richmond.

No matter the year, but perhaps especially during difficult times, Best & Worst is both a competition and a framework for celebrating our community. It reminds us — and shows the world — that we live in a pretty great place where a lot of people do interesting, creative, important or simply necessary things. Silver linings, if you will.

DC Comics pioneer Julius Schwartz once said, “Take something you love, tell people about it, bring together people who share your love, and help make it better. Ultimately, you’ll have more of whatever you love for yourself and for the world.” It’s a pretty good mission statement for a city magazine. In that spirit, with Best & Worst we’re telling you about nearly 600 businesses, organizations and individuals in the Richmond region. We hope sharing these uplifts others, as well, making more of what we love for all of us.

Also in this issue, Arts & Entertainment Editor Nicole Cohen tells you about one of her loves, video game tournaments, while Senior Writer Harry Kollatz Jr. looks back on early arcades in the area. Our annual Private Schools Guide examines the benefits of capstone projects, highlights school news and provides an updated directory of local options.

Other writers take us noshing around North Side, visit a cat cafe and a refurbished city community center, explain kayak polo, and remind us of several iconic Richmond events: the jazz festival, the Carytown Watermelon Festival and NASCAR weekend, as well as your last chance to watch a movie in the outfield at The Diamond.

Finally, a special thanks to everyone who voted in the Best & Worst survey and all of the businesses who promoted it. Share your thoughts about Best & Worst, or anything else, by emailing editor [at] richmag.com.