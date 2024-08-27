From the Editor: A Fest of the Best

I’m no sports fan, but I’m still an enthusiastic spectator. I’ve cheered for the home team at every level from peewee to professional and across the sports spectrum from baseball and basketball to volleyball and weightlifting.

Last spring, while scouting a story for this issue, I added a new sporting experience to my roster: a NASCAR race. Starting with the weeklong, over-the-top tailgating, it was unlike anything I’ve ever been to. Wandering the Fan Zone outside the track and the infield within, I was amazed by the opportunities to see and interact with the drivers and cars; you can’t get that close at most events. Once the race began, we were engulfed by the visceral roar of the cars, the crowd silent by necessity and the commentary audible only with headphones. There are no scores to celebrate, TV timeouts or halftime shows, and the strategy can be surprisingly subtle. Considering the party atmosphere in the parking lot, the actual race was an oddly solitary experience — but one I can’t stop talking about. Learn more about NASCAR as longtime fan Adam Cheek details the organizational updates exemplified by our own Richmond Raceway and offers tips for your next trip to the track, starting on Page 76.

The winners of our own unique competition, the 2024 Best & Worst survey, also appear in this issue. In a nod to NASCAR’s return to the region this month as well as the Paris Olympics, the section has a sports theme, but all your favorite dining, shopping, service and recreation categories are still here, plus people to know, moments to remember and a few “training tips” for the city to consider. Many thanks to all of the businesses and voters who participated. The coverage starts on Page 84.

Also in this issue, we catch up with local private schools, learn the latest on marijuana legislation, bid farewells to both a culinary icon and a well-respected sculptor, find out about nonprofit farms, examine family-friendly ideas for our James River islands, and much more. Enjoy!