From the Editor: A Dickens of an Issue

I have been looking forward to working on the Best & Worst issue since I joined Richmond magazine last year. I prefer to support small businesses whenever possible, so I appreciate having a concise, well-organized directory of local favorites. (Sometimes the internet offers too many options, you know?) And it’s satisfying to spotlight nearly 600 entrepreneurs and their businesses; the variety and character of their contributions make Richmond unique.

Plus, every city magazine in the country has a “best” list, but we’re one of the few cheeky enough to showcase the “worst,” too. It’s an opportunity to blow off steam and poke a little fun, as well as note our readers’ day-to-day gripes, which we might be able to address in a more meaningful way down the road. Of course, there’s a difference between saucy and callous, so the list doesn’t address systemic issues such as racism, inequality, homelessness and gun violence that plague our city and many others — but you can be sure we have articles in the works to shine light on those much more serious topics as well.

After years of difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am happy to see that the situation offered a blooming opportunity to a group of businesspeople: flower farmers. It turns out that global supply chain problems offset decades-old legislation and made it easier and more affordable to shop local for flowers, so area farmers got an unexpected boost in business (Page 78).

As always, there’s so much more in the issue. Satisfy your summer food cravings with our end-of-season dining guide (Page 206), selection of sides sized for a crowd (Page 216) and list of places to find rum-forward drinks (Page 217). Distract yourself from the dog days with festivals, concerts, exhibits and expos, plus a unique take on a city tour (Page 56) — or get out of town altogether (Page 70). For those already contemplating summer’s end, our Private Schools Guide (Page 161) highlights school news, offers advice for choosing a school and includes a directory of local options.

Finally, a special thanks to everyone who voted in the Best & Worst survey and all of the businesses who promoted it. Share your thoughts about Best & Worst, or anything else, by emailing editor [at] richmag [dot] com.