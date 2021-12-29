From the Editor: A Cautious Return

It has been a tradition in each December issue to look back at the year that was and highlight a few of the high and low moments — as well as a few incidents that fall somewhere in between. For many years, we called this annual recap the “Dead Dogwoods,” bestowing some of the year’s more ridiculous moments with this dubious honor.

Last year, we skipped the list. It was too depressing to look back at 2020, and nearly impossible to do so in a snarky manner with tongue planted firmly in cheek. It didn’t seem right to make light in a year that was dominated by a pandemic, historic unemployment, nationwide protests, a contentious election and a racial reckoning.

This year, we decided to bring back our year in review (Page 28), though we have ditched the Dead Dogwoods moniker for now. It was fun to look back at a few of the year’s big news stories — some of which we had forgotten about because, like 2020, this has also been a year of great change. We hope you will enjoy a short walk down recent-memory lane with us. On Page 34, we also honor a few notable Richmonders who died over the past year.

Another regular December feature we skipped last year was our annual best restaurants list. The dining industry was greatly affected by the pandemic shutdown, and it didn’t seem fair to evaluate struggling restaurants during this unprecedented time — nor was it possible to dine inside many establishments for much of 2020.

The restaurant industry continues to grapple with labor shortages, the lingering threat of COVID-19 and rising food costs. Still, Richmond loves its restaurants, and it’s nearly impossible to get a table on a weekend at many spots if you don’t plan ahead. So we decided to bring back our annual list, with a new spin, and even invited some industry insiders to weigh in on the topic.

On Page 82, we share 50 restaurants we love, from fine-dining establishments to favorite diners where nothing ever changes, takeout spots and everything in between. It was fun to work with Food Editor Eileen Mellon on this project and read why each place was special to our writers. It’s a wide-ranging list that’s not meant to be the last word on Richmond dining but rather a love letter to some of our faves. You may agree — or disagree. We’d appreciate you sharing some of the restaurants you love, and why.

It brings some comfort that we can return to these annual features — albeit with a different spin and careful consideration — at the end of 2021. I’m hopeful that 2022 will bring the return of even more traditions and normalcy. Happy holidays!