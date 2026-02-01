February 2026 Issue

× Expand Top and bottom photos courtesy The Valentine, center photo via Getty Images

In This Issue

UPFRONT

16 / FROM THE EDITOR

WELCOME

26 / WATERSHED MOMENTS Before Richmond could rise, it had to grapple with its demons. How corralling 1990s gun violence and generous tax breaks put the city on a path to revival

DIVERSIONS

38 / WATERSHED MOMENTS The people and places that have defined Richmond’s cultural scene

46 / STAGE AND FILM Entertainment venues see upgrades and improvements for 2026.

50 / RECREATION Two beloved landmarks celebrate a century.

54 / SHOPPING Talented makers are easy to find throughout the city.

58 / EXHIBITIONS Museums around the region commemorate America’s 250th.

66 / THEATER Meet three locals who shine on RVA stages.

76 / SPORTS An introduction to the Flying Squirrels’ new home

BUSINESS

92 / WATERSHED MOMENTS Millennial transplants help boost Central Virginia’s economy.

96 / TOURISM Post-pandemic visitors spend big in metro Richmond.

98 / RETAIL Brick-and-mortar shops continue to succeed.

100 / DEVELOPMENT A sampling of new commercial projects throughout the region

106 / RANKINGS Richmond companies and kudos by the numbers

HEALTH

110 / WATERSHED MOMENTS As their field advances, Richmond’s cardiac doctors reckon with its history.

114 / ACTIVE LIVING The mountain biking community’s impact on Richmond’s outdoors

118 / NONPROFITS CancerLINC brings patients the nonmedical help they need.

122 / TECHNOLOGY Regional hospitals integrate AI in their practices.

124 / WELLNESS Richmonders are plunging into contrast therapy.

EDUCATION

134 / WATERSHED MOMENTS Colleges prepare for an enrollment cliff.

136 / PUBLIC SCHOOLS Five specialty centers are planned for city schools.

144 / HIGHER ED News of note at regional colleges and universities

150 / COMMUNITY COLLEGES New programs support workforce development.

NEIGHBORHOODS

162 / WATERSHED MOMENTS Streetcars, suburban growth and Richmond’s revival — what’s next for RVA?

168 / OLDER ADULTS Housing options for empty nesters

172 / PLACES & SPACES Where to live in Richmond and the surrounding counties

DINING

182 / WATERSHED MOMENTS Pivotal moments in Richmond dining history

186 / LATE NIGHT EATS The tastiest options for dining after dark

190 / BEHIND THE NAME Restaurants that honor matriarchs

194 / QUEER FOOD HISTORY The restaurants and bars that helped create a community of chosen families

202 / FARMERS MARKET ITINERARY Shopping fresh and local all week long.

BACK PAGE

208 / PARTING SHOT Watershed moments, indeed: the swearing in of Virginia’s first woman governor

