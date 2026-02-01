February 2026 Issue

Top and bottom photos courtesy The Valentine, center photo via Getty Images
In This Issue
UPFRONT
16 / FROM THE EDITOR
WELCOME
26 / WATERSHED MOMENTS Before Richmond could rise, it had to grapple with its demons. How corralling 1990s gun violence and generous tax breaks put the city on a path to revival
DIVERSIONS
38 / WATERSHED MOMENTS The people and places that have defined Richmond’s cultural scene
46 / STAGE AND FILM Entertainment venues see upgrades and improvements for 2026.
50 / RECREATION Two beloved landmarks celebrate a century.
54 / SHOPPING Talented makers are easy to find throughout the city.
58 / EXHIBITIONS Museums around the region commemorate America’s 250th.
66 / THEATER Meet three locals who shine on RVA stages.
76 / SPORTS An introduction to the Flying Squirrels’ new home
BUSINESS
92 / WATERSHED MOMENTS Millennial transplants help boost Central Virginia’s economy.
96 / TOURISM Post-pandemic visitors spend big in metro Richmond.
98 / RETAIL Brick-and-mortar shops continue to succeed.
100 / DEVELOPMENT A sampling of new commercial projects throughout the region
106 / RANKINGS Richmond companies and kudos by the numbers
HEALTH
110 / WATERSHED MOMENTS As their field advances, Richmond’s cardiac doctors reckon with its history.
114 / ACTIVE LIVING The mountain biking community’s impact on Richmond’s outdoors
118 / NONPROFITS CancerLINC brings patients the nonmedical help they need.
122 / TECHNOLOGY Regional hospitals integrate AI in their practices.
124 / WELLNESS Richmonders are plunging into contrast therapy.
EDUCATION
134 / WATERSHED MOMENTS Colleges prepare for an enrollment cliff.
136 / PUBLIC SCHOOLS Five specialty centers are planned for city schools.
144 / HIGHER ED News of note at regional colleges and universities
150 / COMMUNITY COLLEGES New programs support workforce development.
NEIGHBORHOODS
162 / WATERSHED MOMENTS Streetcars, suburban growth and Richmond’s revival — what’s next for RVA?
168 / OLDER ADULTS Housing options for empty nesters
172 / PLACES & SPACES Where to live in Richmond and the surrounding counties
DINING
182 / WATERSHED MOMENTS Pivotal moments in Richmond dining history
186 / LATE NIGHT EATS The tastiest options for dining after dark
190 / BEHIND THE NAME Restaurants that honor matriarchs
194 / QUEER FOOD HISTORY The restaurants and bars that helped create a community of chosen families
202 / FARMERS MARKET ITINERARY Shopping fresh and local all week long.
BACK PAGE
208 / PARTING SHOT Watershed moments, indeed: the swearing in of Virginia’s first woman governor
This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!