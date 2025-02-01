February 2025 Issue

× Expand Photo illustration by Jeff Satterthwaite / Getty Images

In This Issue

28 / RISING STARS Meet a few people hoping to rewrite Richmond’s future.

34 / COMMUNITY A look at Richmond’s many cultural associations

36 / RECREATION The James River’s 50-year journey from pollution to paradise

40 / LIBRARIES A traditional city amenity is also a gateway to the future.

UPFRONT

20 / FROM THE EDITOR

DIVERSIONS

48 / DEVELOPMENTS Expansions at three cultural and historic sites

56 / TV AND FILM The city stars on screens large and small.

60 / ENTERTAINMENT Two new virtual arts programs create physical connections.

62 / SCULPTURE Ashland’s first commissioned public artwork

64 / ARTS Working toward an Arts District that endures

72 / VENUE The scoop on the new downtown amphitheater

82 / SPORTS Fans are in it to watch local teams win it.

90 / EXPERIENCES A new book is a guide to Richmond must-sees.

BUSINESS

100 / TECHNOLOGY Richmond is set to succeed in a connected world.

106 / SUSTAINABILITY Communities concentrate on cooling off.

108 / COMMERCE Canned beer is still the future of fizz.

110 / DEVELOPMENT A sampling of economic and expansion projects across the region

116 / RANKINGS Richmond companies and kudos by the numbers

HEALTH

122 / RESEARCH A pioneering cancer project takes off in the region.

124 / HOLISTIC HEALTH A health-focused collective broadens its horizons.

126 / FITNESS Running clubs unite locals and newcomers through sport.

132 / POLICY Public health experts respond to questions about water fluoridation.

EDUCATION

142 / INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS Four schools forging their own paths

148 / TECHNOLOGY Embracing and regulating devices in public schools

150 / PUBLIC EDUCATION Prestigious programs give high school students an edge.

154 / HIGHER ED News of note at regional colleges and universities

160 / COMMUNITY COLLEGES Proposals to reshape area higher ed options

NEIGHBORHOODS

170 / LANDSCAPING The historic garden design star whose work is still revered today

174 / HOME AND GARDEN TOURS Art shows, artisan markets and tours

178 / ARCHITECTURAL GEMS Discover 250 years of inspiration at Richmond’s historic homes.

185 / ZONES Exploring the Richmond region’s many neighborhoods

DINING

200 / PERSPECTIVE Predictions for the 2025 Richmond food and beverage scene

204 / DESIGN Examining dining details

206 / WINE An incubator program supports a new class of winemakers.

210 / CULTURE Fifty years of Bamboo Cafe

214 / HISTORY The heyday of a Richmond fried chicken phenom

218 / SHOPPING Local stores that define our neighborhoods

BACK PAGE

224 / PARTING SHOT VCU Engineering’s tiny city is a testing ground for future tech.

