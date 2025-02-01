February 2025 Issue

Photo illustration by Jeff Satterthwaite / Getty Images
In This Issue
28 / RISING STARS Meet a few people hoping to rewrite Richmond’s future.
34 / COMMUNITY A look at Richmond’s many cultural associations
36 / RECREATION The James River’s 50-year journey from pollution to paradise
40 / LIBRARIES A traditional city amenity is also a gateway to the future.
UPFRONT
20 / FROM THE EDITOR
DIVERSIONS
48 / DEVELOPMENTS Expansions at three cultural and historic sites
56 / TV AND FILM The city stars on screens large and small.
60 / ENTERTAINMENT Two new virtual arts programs create physical connections.
62 / SCULPTURE Ashland’s first commissioned public artwork
64 / ARTS Working toward an Arts District that endures
72 / VENUE The scoop on the new downtown amphitheater
82 / SPORTS Fans are in it to watch local teams win it.
90 / EXPERIENCES A new book is a guide to Richmond must-sees.
BUSINESS
100 / TECHNOLOGY Richmond is set to succeed in a connected world.
106 / SUSTAINABILITY Communities concentrate on cooling off.
108 / COMMERCE Canned beer is still the future of fizz.
110 / DEVELOPMENT A sampling of economic and expansion projects across the region
116 / RANKINGS Richmond companies and kudos by the numbers
HEALTH
122 / RESEARCH A pioneering cancer project takes off in the region.
124 / HOLISTIC HEALTH A health-focused collective broadens its horizons.
126 / FITNESS Running clubs unite locals and newcomers through sport.
132 / POLICY Public health experts respond to questions about water fluoridation.
EDUCATION
142 / INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS Four schools forging their own paths
148 / TECHNOLOGY Embracing and regulating devices in public schools
150 / PUBLIC EDUCATION Prestigious programs give high school students an edge.
154 / HIGHER ED News of note at regional colleges and universities
160 / COMMUNITY COLLEGES Proposals to reshape area higher ed options
NEIGHBORHOODS
170 / LANDSCAPING The historic garden design star whose work is still revered today
174 / HOME AND GARDEN TOURS Art shows, artisan markets and tours
178 / ARCHITECTURAL GEMS Discover 250 years of inspiration at Richmond’s historic homes.
185 / ZONES Exploring the Richmond region’s many neighborhoods
DINING
200 / PERSPECTIVE Predictions for the 2025 Richmond food and beverage scene
204 / DESIGN Examining dining details
206 / WINE An incubator program supports a new class of winemakers.
210 / CULTURE Fifty years of Bamboo Cafe
214 / HISTORY The heyday of a Richmond fried chicken phenom
218 / SHOPPING Local stores that define our neighborhoods
BACK PAGE
224 / PARTING SHOT VCU Engineering’s tiny city is a testing ground for future tech.
This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!