February 2023 Issue

Illustration by Rachel Maves
In This Issue
UPFRONT
24 / From the Editor
WELCOME
28 / Happy Places Prominent Richmonders share the places that make their hearts sing.
38 / Nonprofits Five area nonprofits that provide essentials for body and soul
42 / Public Art A distinctive set of public artworks you may have missed
44 / Social Media Meet an influencer going viral with RVA.
DIVERSIONS
52 / Open Mics Amateur nights are thriving in the Richmond area.
56 / Music 45 years of the Waller Family’s funky soul
64 / Theater The Richmond Triangle Players tell stories of the LGBTQ+ community.
66 / Art Celebrating 18 years of Gallery5, “the people’s living room”
72 / Sports Meet Richmond’s semi-pro sports teams.
78 / Horse Racing Another season of steeds and speed at Colonial Downs
80 / Family Fun Kings Dominion begins a new year-round schedule.
92 / Fashion Sneaker resale businesses boom in RVA.
BUSINESS
102 / Real Estate CoStar encourages in-person work with major construction projects.
106 / Photography Studios around the area power up your selfies.
108 / Malls Shopping centers are finding new ways to serve their communities.
110 / Entrepreneurs A local firm provides personal assistants for parents who need help.
114 / Economic Development New businesses and expansion projects across metro Richmond
118 / Rankings Richmond by the numbers
HEALTH
124 / Volunteers Hospital programs bring smiles to children’s faces.
128 / Enrichment The Faison Center expands its programming for autistic adults.
132 / Q&A Meet the new CEO of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine.
EDUCATION
144 / Research A VCU study shows the benefits of dogs in the classroom.
150 / Public Schools Henrico’s Yay of the Day recognizes outstanding school staff.
154 / Universities UR Law students put their education to work in Qatar.
162 / Sports The River City Inclusive Gym offers workout classes for people with disabilities.
NEIGHBORHOODS
172 / Retreats Four designers create at-home havens for clients.
176 / Communities 55-plus communities offer engaging amenities and a healthy lifestyle.
180 / Festivals Neighborhoods come together to celebrate the arts, music and the community.
182 / Interior Design Insights into the hottest interior design trends for 2023
DINING
220 / Restaurants Places and plates that satisfy our pleasure centers
224 / Industry The Richmond Bartenders’ Guild serves up education and camaraderie.
228 / Products San-J tamari aims to make the U.S. a fermentation destination.
230 / Agriculture An African superfood shows promise in Virginia.
232 / Community The latest standouts in Richmond’s beverage and food scene
BACK PAGE
240 / Parting Shot A piece of Americana makes way for progress.
This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!