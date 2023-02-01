February 2023 Issue

× Expand Illustration by Rachel Maves

In This Issue

UPFRONT

24 / From the Editor

WELCOME

28 / Happy Places Prominent Richmonders share the places that make their hearts sing.

38 / Nonprofits Five area nonprofits that provide essentials for body and soul

42 / Public Art A distinctive set of public artworks you may have missed

44 / Social Media Meet an influencer going viral with RVA.

DIVERSIONS

52 / Open Mics Amateur nights are thriving in the Richmond area.

56 / Music 45 years of the Waller Family’s funky soul

64 / Theater The Richmond Triangle Players tell stories of the LGBTQ+ community.

66 / Art Celebrating 18 years of Gallery5, “the people’s living room”

72 / Sports Meet Richmond’s semi-pro sports teams.

78 / Horse Racing Another season of steeds and speed at Colonial Downs

80 / Family Fun Kings Dominion begins a new year-round schedule.

92 / Fashion Sneaker resale businesses boom in RVA.

BUSINESS

102 / Real Estate CoStar encourages in-person work with major construction projects.

106 / Photography Studios around the area power up your selfies.

108 / Malls Shopping centers are finding new ways to serve their communities.

110 / Entrepreneurs A local firm provides personal assistants for parents who need help.

114 / Economic Development New businesses and expansion projects across metro Richmond

118 / Rankings Richmond by the numbers

HEALTH

124 / Volunteers Hospital programs bring smiles to children’s faces.

128 / Enrichment The Faison Center expands its programming for autistic adults.

132 / Q&A Meet the new CEO of the Alliance for Building Better Medicine.

EDUCATION

144 / Research A VCU study shows the benefits of dogs in the classroom.

150 / Public Schools Henrico’s Yay of the Day recognizes outstanding school staff.

154 / Universities UR Law students put their education to work in Qatar.

162 / Sports The River City Inclusive Gym offers workout classes for people with disabilities.

NEIGHBORHOODS

172 / Retreats Four designers create at-home havens for clients.

176 / Communities 55-plus communities offer engaging amenities and a healthy lifestyle.

180 / Festivals Neighborhoods come together to celebrate the arts, music and the community.

182 / Interior Design Insights into the hottest interior design trends for 2023

DINING

220 / Restaurants Places and plates that satisfy our pleasure centers

224 / Industry The Richmond Bartenders’ Guild serves up education and camaraderie.

228 / Products San-J tamari aims to make the U.S. a fermentation destination.

230 / Agriculture An African superfood shows promise in Virginia.

232 / Community The latest standouts in Richmond’s beverage and food scene

BACK PAGE

240 / Parting Shot A piece of Americana makes way for progress.

