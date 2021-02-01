February 2021 Issue: The Complete Sourcebook

× Expand Illustration by Bob Scott

UPFRONT

24 / From the Editor

WELCOME

30 / Perspectives Local leaders share their challenges and hopes for post-pandemic recovery.

38 / Monuments Faced with a proposed $11 million investment to revamp Monument Avenue, area leaders consider the future of the historic corridor.

42 / Recovery What may the future hold for vaccinations, the economy and education in the region?

46 / Media The VPM + ICA Community Media Center provides resources to support the growing Richmond podcast scene.

DIVERSIONS

52 / Sports The Tri-City Chili Peppers, a new baseball team representing Hopewell, Petersburg and Colonial Heights, aim for a July debut.

60 / Parks Chesterfield County’s Pocahontas State Park is the most popular destination in Virginia’s park system.

64 / Museums Multimillion-dollar expansions are planned at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

74 / Music For almost 70 years, the Jewel Gospel Singers have answered the call.

88 / Arts Chester’s new Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education provides ample opportunities for visitors to get creative.

92 / Shopping Store owners take charge of the Arts District’s revitalization.

BUSINESS

102 / Real-time Economics A VCU economist tweaks a survey updating national unemployment statistics.

106 / What's Old Is New A unique Goochland County event space and vineyard embarks on a five-year expansion plan.

110 / Growing Green A Richmond company’s product boosts the bottom line by reducing laboratory waste.

112 / How’s It Growing? Metro Richmond projects and developments in brief

116 / Rankings A by-the-numbers look at Richmond and environs

HEALTH

120 / Facts, Faith and Health Commonwealth faith leaders meet weekly with experts to address health issues in diverse communities during Facts & Faith Fridays.

124 / Central and Essential A Fortune 500 medical supply company with deep roots in Richmond plays a key role in fighting COVID-19.

128 / More Beds, More Reach Bon Secours Mercy Health expands its footprint.

EDUCATION

140 / Equity A national reckoning with race spurs local school systems to shed names and mascots that honor the Confederacy.

144 / Policing School divisions across the region mull the future of police in schools.

150 / Public Schools Although COVID-19 has mostly halted in-person instruction, new school construction abounds in the Richmond area.

154 / Higher Education A new history of VCU explores how the growth of the university and the city of Richmond are inextricably linked.

160 / Private Schools Private schools see increased interest as the pandemic sidelines in-person education at most local public schools.

NEIGHBORHOODS

170 / Amenities Pandemic-driven housing trends

174 / Rewilding Give your garden back to nature.

178 / Technology Smart home tech streamlines basic functions.

182 / Kitchens They’re the heart of the home and so much more.

DINING

220 / Step by Step Restaurant industry leaders look toward the future and discuss a path forward.

224 / Pioneering Pints Head brewers spill about iconic Richmond beers that helped put the city on the sudsy map.

226 / Meals on Wheels A look at food truck culture, from rules and regulations to our favorite nomadic local ventures

232 / Richmond Famous Local cookbook authors, food bloggers and YouTube chefs reach a wide audience.

234 / Road to Redemption After nearly two decades in ministry, Redemption BBQ owner John Vest turns to the pit.

BACK PAGE

240 / Parting Shot COVID-19 vaccinations offer hope for recovery.

