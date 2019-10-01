Q&A: Farkhad Khudyev

Described by critics as a “magician on the podium,” Farkhad Khudyev has served as assistant conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra; music director of New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra and New Haven Chamber Orchestra; and associate conductor of Hidden Valley Opera. Additionally, he has appeared with the Seattle Symphony and the Xi’an Symphony Orchestra in China. Currently, he serves as music director of Hidden Valley Orchestra Institute and Youth Music Monterey in California.

Born in Turkmenistan, Khudyev distinguished himself as the youngest performer selected to play with the National Violin Ensemble. He completed a Bachelor of Music degree at Oberlin Conservatory and a master’s degree in orchestral conducting from Yale University.

Khudyev resides in Monterey, where he enjoys spending time with his family and nature.

When did you realize you wanted to be a conductor and why?

It was in my 20s when I truly understood that I had to become a conductor. The passion and vision of a conductor had been growing in me in an uncanny way since the childhood years. It was a truly beautiful and an organic process. While studying at the conservatory, I gathered and organized an orchestra to deliver my first conducting debut. With every passing day, I began to realize that my heart and mind yearned for the powerful and magnificent instrument called the orchestra. The idea of leading an orchestra and being immersed in its magnitude of diverse sounds and colors fascinated me. A conductor bears an extraordinary responsibility to inspire and communicate sincere and virtuous qualities of the world through music. As I realized that, I knew that there was nothing else that I wanted to do but to take this wonderful responsibility.

What do you find most rewarding about leading an orchestra?

Leading an orchestra means inspiring, supporting, reliving, and discovering at the same time. I find that this is the most rewarding process that one can be a part of.

How can a symphonic orchestra be part of a thriving, diverse community?

An orchestra is a gateway to diversity. I would say that a thriving and diverse community is a result of a great symphonic orchestra. We always have to remind ourselves that the power of a symphonic orchestra in the community is equivalent to the power of the sun in the universe.

What do you wish to communicate to people with the music you’ll conduct while you’re here?

It’s going to be an outstanding program for many reasons. We will be performing the jewels of the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, Sergei Rachmaninov’s “The Bells,” Edvard Grieg’s “Lyric Suite” and Leos Janacek’s “Taras Bulba.” This program will radiate with the music of extraordinary imagination, innate identity, and visionary storytelling. Every piece of music on this program transcends to an ethereal range of emotions and colors. It is fascinating to witness innovative and revelatory orchestration of the pieces dictated by the power of imagination. This process always results in something genuinely beautiful, meaningful and memorable. This program is a perfect example of all the wonderful traits above and more.

What’s the highlight of the April 18 program you’ll conduct while you’re here?

I would say that every aspect of this program is going to be the highlight. I personally love the fact that the wonderful Richmond Chorus along with the distinguished singers will be joining us for the performance of “The Bells” by Sergei Rachmaninov. And certainly, it is very special to know that “The Bells” was written on the poetry of Edgar Allan Poe, who grew up in Richmond and always considered it his home.

What are you looking forward to seeing and doing in Richmond?

I am definitely planning on visiting the famous Edgar Allan Poe Museum and other historical sites of the city. But most importantly, I am looking very much forward to getting to know the community of Richmond.