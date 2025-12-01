December 2025 Issue

× Expand Filet Mignon of Beef “Swellington” at L’Opossum (Photo by Justin Chesney)

66 / Decking the City Meet a few of the holiday helpers who spread seasonal magic across Richmond. By Ian M. Stewart and Laura Anders Lee

76 / The Restaurant List 25 delicious destinations to try right now, plus staff members you should know By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

91 / Best & Worst Super Stars Four decades of top winners

UPFRONT

16 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

24 / CATCH UP Economic headwinds and a vibe check

26 / PARKS Brown’s Island closes for a $30 million makeover.

28 / POLITICS In Virginia, women rise to power.

32 / YEAR IN REVIEW The highs, lows and in-betweens of 2025

34 / IN MEMORIAM Honoring Richmonders we lost this year

36 / FLASHBACK The philanthropic legacy of Sgt. Santa

128 / PARTING SHOTS 2025 in pictures

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / DATEBOOK Concerts, Kwanzaa, Krampusfest, “A Christmas Carol” and the GardenFest of Lights

42 / SPECIAL EVENTS Regional performances of “The Nutcracker”

43 / HAPPENINGS 24 things to do this month

44 / PROFILE The first holiday album from a local jazz outfit

46 / PROFILE A Richmond actress takes on an iconic role in “Annie.”

48 / SPOTLIGHT The Bizarre Bazaar celebrates a half-century of holiday shopping.

LIVING

52 / LIFESTYLE Hunting for Richmond’s best vanity plates

54 / SHOP TALK An interactive, at-home spin on mystery novels

56 / HEALTH Libraries in Chesterfield support addiction recovery.

58 / TRY THIS Raising the barre with ballet-inspired fitness

60 / TRAVEL Head west this winter to Shenandoah County.

64 / FAMILY A new play cafe supports kids and connects parents.

EAT & DRINK

112 / ROUNDUP Chocolate chip cookies to crave this season

114 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and Bacchus

116 / SPECIALS Soul N’ Vinegar’s buzzy new happy hour

118 / SPOTLIGHT Meet freelance baker and chef Olivia Wilson.

120 / Q&A The long-anticipated return of a Japanese snack shop

122 / SHORT ORDER Soups for the season, bottle shop picks and Bulldog Brinery

