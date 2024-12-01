December 2024 Issue

× Expand (Clockwise from top left) Cantonese Kitchen’s custard piggy buns, braised beef tendon and radish, pork siu mei, beef chow foon, steamed shrimp dumplings, and sesame balls (Photo by Ash Daniel)

In This Issue

67 / Toys Are Us Meet some local Santa’s helpers who share the joy of toys year-round. By Paula Peters Chambers and Adam Cheek

74 / Best New Restaurants 22 dining destinations to try right now By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

84 / Gingerbread Cheer Follow the spicy-sweet scent of gingerbread to some of Richmond’s beloved holiday traditions. By Rachel Kester, Mindy Kinsey, Jenna Lapp and Melody Yuan

UPFRONT

18 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

24 / CATCH UP Solar insects, Pride plates and a vibe check

26 / TRANSPORTATION Rethinking a “dangerous” road

28 / POLITICS A new hope in City Hall

32 / BEST & WORST Highs and lows of 2024 in review

34 / IN MEMORIAM Remembering Richmonders we lost in 2024

36 / FLASHBACK The Chamberlayne Actors Theatre’s shows go on.

128 / PARTING SHOTS Our year in pictures

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / DATEBOOK Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa events, “Moriarty” onstage, and “Views of Korea” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

42 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to welcome 2025

43 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

44 / PROFILE A native son records a new holiday song.

46 / SPOTLIGHT An arts group finds a home in Hopewell.

48 / PROFILE 1708 Gallery launches a pilot residency program.

LIVING

52 / SHOP TALK Pennant pop-up celebrates city spaces.

54 / Q&A A new perspective in the wellness world

56 / HEALTH Students spit for science.

58 / STYLE New life for old stuff

60 / TRAVEL Mountain towns make great escapes.

64 / FAMILY Story time in Carytown

EAT & DRINK

114 / ROUNDUP 12 days of desserts

116 / AROUND TOWN Caribbean cuisine, food events and Best Bites

118 / SPOTLIGHT Chef Leah Branch dishes on cookbooks and more.

120 / Q&A Meet the city’s new olive oil sommelier.

122 / OPEN TAB Hotel Green’s holiday vibe

122 / PURVEYOR Locally made chili crunch

123 / 5 FAVES Seasonal sips from around the city

124 / PERSPECTIVE Reflecting on the gifts of holidays past

