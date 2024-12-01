December 2024 Issue

Local toy shops, gingerbread cheer and Richmond’s best new restaurants

by

In This Issue

67 / Toys Are Us Meet some local Santa’s helpers who share the joy of toys year-round. By Paula Peters Chambers and Adam Cheek

74 / Best New Restaurants 22 dining destinations to try right now By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele 

84 / Gingerbread Cheer Follow the spicy-sweet scent of gingerbread to some of Richmond’s beloved holiday traditions. By Rachel Kester, Mindy Kinsey, Jenna Lapp and Melody Yuan

UPFRONT

18 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

24 / CATCH UP Solar insects, Pride plates and a vibe check

26 / TRANSPORTATION Rethinking a “dangerous” road

28 / POLITICS A new hope in City Hall

32 / BEST & WORST Highs and lows of 2024 in review

34 / IN MEMORIAM Remembering Richmonders we lost in 2024

36 / FLASHBACK The Chamberlayne Actors Theatre’s shows go on.

128 / PARTING SHOTS Our year in pictures 

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / DATEBOOK Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa events, “Moriarty” onstage, and “Views of Korea” at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 

42 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to welcome 2025

43 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

44 / PROFILE A native son records a new holiday song.

46 / SPOTLIGHT An arts group finds a home in Hopewell.

48 / PROFILE 1708 Gallery launches a pilot residency program.

LIVING

52 / SHOP TALK Pennant pop-up celebrates city spaces.

54 / Q&A  A new perspective in the wellness world 

56 / HEALTH Students spit for science.

58 / STYLE New life for old stuff 

60 / TRAVEL Mountain towns make great escapes.

64 / FAMILY Story time in Carytown

EAT & DRINK

114 / ROUNDUP 12 days of desserts 

116 / AROUND TOWN Caribbean cuisine, food events and Best Bites  

118 / SPOTLIGHT Chef Leah Branch dishes on cookbooks and more.

120 / Q&A Meet the city’s new olive oil sommelier.

122 / OPEN TAB Hotel Green’s holiday vibe

122 / PURVEYOR Locally made chili crunch

123 / 5 FAVES Seasonal sips from around the city

124 / PERSPECTIVE Reflecting on the gifts of holidays past 

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!