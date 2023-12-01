December 2023 Issue

× Expand Matzo ball soup from Perly’s, one of our best restaurants for 2023 (Photo by April Greer)

68 / Family Trees Growing Christmas trees is a family tradition. Can it survive? By Greg Weatherford

74 / The Restaurant List The region’s top 25 places to dine By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

86 / Winter Break Regional retreats for your next vacay By Paula Peters Chambers

UPFRONT

20 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

26 / BEST & WORST PART II Some of the highs and lows of the year

28 / CATCH UP Circling back on the Slave Trail, COVID-19 and Kings Dominion

30 / SHORTS A cash infusion for a pharmaceutical tech hub; bigger, better buses

32 / IN MEMORIAM Remembering notable Richmonders we lost in 2023

34 / POLITICS Dems reclaim House and Senate, and the casino proposal is defeated.

36 / HOUSING A local push helps the unhoused, but the root causes remain unsolved.

40 / FLASHBACK The know-how of Samuel Greenhow Johnston

128 / PARTING SHOTS A look back through the lens of Richmond magazine Senior Photographer Jay Paul

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

44 / DATEBOOK “Silver Belles,” lights, legends, “Scrooge in Rouge” and more

46 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four holidays to celebrate

47 / HAPPENINGS 17 things to do this month

48 / SPOTLIGHT A downtown performance space returns.

50 / SPOTLIGHT Shockoe Records releases a holiday album.

52 / SPOTLIGHT Four ways to catch a classic holiday ballet

LIVING

56 / STYLE Avant-garde clothing from local fashion label Victim15

58 / HEALTH Kratom offers high-risk highs.

60 / ENCORE Community efforts to address social isolation

62 / TRY THIS Calligraphers offer unique styles and classes.

64 / FAMILY Exploring the nuances of interfaith holidays

EAT & DRINK

114 / PERSPECTIVE The food and beverage community shares holiday traditions.

116 / INGREDIENT Close out the year with caviar.

118 / SPOTLIGHT Get acquainted with the pop-up phenom Daniel Harthausen.

120 / 5 FAVES RVA-made bar essentials

120 / PURVEYOR Sourcing protein from Emporia Rabbitry

121 / OPEN TAB Four festive winter cocktails

122 / Q&A Meet the kitchen manager at Joe’s Inn.

124 / IN DEPTH Beato Hernandez looks to build a tortilla empire.

