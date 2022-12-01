December 2022 Issue

× Expand Photo by Justin Chesney

In This Issue

72 / Ripples Calvin Arey’s decision to share the story of his brutal years inside Virginia’s prison system and his role in a landmark prison reform case has led to the creation of “freedom libraries” in prisons across the state, inspiring and motivating current inmates. By Dale Brumfield

76 / The Real Thing Musical tribute acts bring the spirit of beloved artists — including Prince, Tom Petty and Neil Diamond — to life at bars and venues near you. By Greg Weatherford

84 / Hot and Fresh As Richmond’s dining scene continues to flourish, we tracked down some new, must-visit additions to the region’s culinary menu, including top-notch restaurants, boozy respites, exciting pop-ups and more. Come hungry. By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

LOCAL

26 / Best & Worst Part II Highs and lows of 2022

30 / Nonprofits More than 10 million meals have been served on wheels by Feed More.

30 / Shopping Richmond loves its thrift stores.

32 / Q&A Richmond takes another step toward its goal of attaining net-zero emissions by 2050 with its new sustainability director, Laura Thomas.

34 / In Memoriam Honoring lives well lived — notable Richmonders we lost in the past year

36 / My Take It’s time for Richmond’s leaders to step up and get to work. By Jon Baliles

40 / Flashback A tenured writer reflects on 30 years spent penning a column sparked by exploring the city and the region’s history. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

44 / Datebook Saxophonist Mindi Abair brings holiday sounds, “Submerged in Sleep” is at the Highpoint Gallery, “A Richmond Big Band Christmas” plays the VMFA, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is back, and Dominion GardenFest of Lights returns.

47 / Q&A A year later, fiddler Jeremy Garrett and the rest of The Infamous Stringdusters make good on a promise.

48 / Spotlight Ashland’s Light Up the Tracks embodies small town charm and holiday history. By Meredith Moran

50 / Profile “A Magical Cirque Christmas” tells its holiday story through magic, music and acrobatics. By Tayler Butters

LIVING

56 / Style Gifts and gear to celebrate a festive season

58 / Try This Yes, baby, it’s cold outside, but it’s also a great time to get out and be active with your offspring.

60 / Your Health Tracking trauma-induced chromosomal changes in children may help predict health woes later in life.

64 / Travel The Cape Fear region of North Carolina offers an array of outdoor activities, a vibrant waterfront in Wilmington and a chance to encounter an albino alligator.

68 / Family The Junior Assembly Cotillion evolves with the times. By Laura Anders Lee

EAT & DRINK

114 / In-Depth Tenured chef Laine Myers finds success and stability through Oro pasta.

116 / Ingredient Octopus

118 / Spotlight Greek matriarch Stella Dikos of the namesake Lafayette Street restaurant and markets

119 / Q&A CapSoul Brewing Collective aims to become the first Black-owned brewery in Richmond.

120 / Open Tab A very thirsty Richmond gift guide for the imbibers in your life

121 / Purveyor A local olive oil company sources from around the world.

121 / 5 Faves From slices to full-sized rounds, the sinful season of cheesecake is upon us.

122 / Perspective Reflecting on holidays spent working in the service industry By Eileen Mellon

