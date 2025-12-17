What’s New

× 1 of 3 Expand Lucky in Love Chapel offers a personalized space for intimate weddings. (Photo courtesy Enlighten by Hannah) × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Enlighten by Hannah × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Enlighten by Hannah Prev Next

A Kiss for Luck

For couples looking for a simple, personalized way to say, “I do,” Richmond now has a space dedicated to elopements, vow renewals and microweddings. Lucky in Love Chapel opened its doors at 402 E. Grace St. in June 2025 (on lucky Friday the 13th) and has quickly become a go-to spot for intimate events.

Prior to opening Lucky in Love, co-owner and officiant Tia Ballard-Bryant performed elopements throughout the city in locations including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, The Branch Museum of Design and Common House via her business Hello Love. It was Ballard-Bryant’s dream to have a location of her own to perform wedding ceremonies for her clients. “So many people don’t realize that you can’t get married at the Richmond courthouse,” she explains. “There just wasn’t a place to go until now.”

Ballard-Bryant shared her desire to open a space dedicated to elopements with Kasie Murphy, owner and event coordinator of How Lucky Co., and the two joined forces with Savannah Manzie, owner of cosmetic tattoo studio Atelier. The trio’s shared passion for creating meaningful celebrations quickly grew into something bigger. “I let them in on what was going on, and in a month, we were signing a lease for Lucky in Love,” Ballard-Bryant says.

The chapel offers three different wedding packages. Virginia Is for Elopers includes a 30-minute experience for $550-$650, with the option for clients to add personalized florals or additional time. The Picture Perfect Couple provides a 60-minute experience and includes a professional photographer for $1,700-$1,800. Clients can also add customized flowers or a wedding cake to this package. The Jackpot is a 60-minute experience featuring a photographer, custom floral arrangements and a cake for $2,500-$2,600. Prices vary depending on the day of the week, and all packages include a licensed officiant, legal document filing and up to 20 guests.

Lucky in Love also partners with local businesses. Yarrow Floral Co. and Vogue Flowers create arrangements, while Pearl’s Bake Shoppe makes custom cakes. Located on the same block of Grace Street, Blue Sage Bridal provides an exclusive gown rental program for Lucky in Love clients.

“Richmond has really embraced [the chapel],” Ballard-Bryant says. “We see couples of every kind ... who just want something intimate and joyful.”

× Expand Photo by Wildheart Creative

A Cut Above

Emily Warden of Emily Warden Designs has built her reputation on creating unique jewelry, and her new Natural Diamond Collection continues that tradition. Crafted in collaboration with ethical supplier Misfit Diamonds, each gemstone in the collection is hand-selected by Warden herself for its unique beauty and character. “Our customers are making more conscious choices, especially when it comes to investment pieces like fine jewelry,” she says. Featured are elongated cushion and modern antique cuts, popular choices among Warden’s clients of late, paired with the artisan’s signature delicate details.

× Expand Photo by Harmony Lynn Photography

Virginia State Parks Are for Lovers

Virginia State Parks offer couples the opportunity to exchange their vows surrounded by the picturesque beauty of historic landmarks, mountaintops and serene lakes. “Your wedding deserves a setting that’s as meaningful and memorable as the commitment you’re making,” says Virginia State Parks Director Melissa Baker. To simplify planning, the park system’s new online guide features detailed venue listings, vendor recommendations and wedding packages. With both indoor and outdoor spaces for intimate ceremonies or large celebrations, plus amenities and overnight accommodations, it’s easy to plan a full affair in a stunning natural setting.