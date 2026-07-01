What’s New

× 1 of 5 Expand The White Magnolia (Photo by Doshia Photography) × 2 of 5 Expand Inside The White Magnolia’s Richmond location (Photo by Doshia Photography) × 3 of 5 Expand Store manager Alexa Turner (Photo by Doshia Photography) × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Doshia Photography × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Doshia Photography Prev Next

Style in Bloom

A popular bridal boutique opens its first Richmond location

Florida-based bridal boutique is giving RVA locals a new place to say yes to the dress. The White Magnolia opened in February at 1427 W. Main St. in the Fan — the ninth location for the chain, and its first in Virginia.

Founded by Kerrie Hileman in 2010, the company focuses on an elevated, personalized shopping experience. In addition to one-on-one service, the business offers a curated selection of gowns from renowned couture designers, including Antonio Gual, Colby John and Hayley Paige.

“[We] have built the brand to where it’s not just about selling dresses for us,” says White Magnolia Director of Marketing Shannon Woodill, “it’s about creating an experience where the bride feels confident, celebrated and supported.”

Expand The White Magnolia founder Kerrie Hileman (Photo courtesy The White Magnolia)

Hileman started the business the year she became engaged, after discovering her own gown shopping process was missing the joyful, warm and personalized feel she had imagined. She left her corporate job as a certified public accountant and set out to create the welcoming environment she envisioned, where brides could feel seen and celebrated. In 2014, Mallory Thorburn, also a CPA, became engaged and fell in love with bridal fashion, then joined forces with Hileman as her business partner that same year. The pair had connected through mutual friends, and their initial collaboration resulted in the 2014 opening of The White Magnolia location in Atlanta.

Since its establishment, the business has steadily expanded throughout the Southeast, with the Richmond shop launching during Valentine’s Day weekend this year.

“It’s the perfect place,” Woodill says of the Richmond area. “We are truly the business of love, and Virginia is for lovers.”

The White Magnolia focuses on an appointment-based model (book at whitemagnoliabridal.com/richmond), allowing clients to try on dresses in a private, intimate setting rather than a crowded showroom. Hileman says that at the Fan location, patrons can browse an array of designer labels in styles ranging from timeless classics to modern, fashion-forward gowns. The boutique also offers a full suite of services, including private appointments, custom fittings and accessory consultations. Every detail is designed to make the bride feel celebrated and supported throughout her planning process.

Whether a client is searching for a statement gown or a simple silhouette, Hileman says, Richmond’s newest wedding fashion destination ensures each bride’s story is reflected in the dress she chooses — and in the boutique experience she’ll remember forever.

× Expand Photo courtesy The Derrico Project

Sound On

The Derrico Project gets the party started

Music is the thread that ties the entire wedding together. From the first entrance to the final song, it has the power to create memories that linger long after the last note plays. Richmond-based band The Derrico Project understands that dynamic intimately, going beyond the traditional setlist approach to focus on creating memorable experiences.

Expand Scotty and Jenny Derrico (Photo courtesy The Derrico Project)

Led by husband-and-wife team Scotty and Jenny Derrico, the eponymous band focuses on each couple’s unique style and vision. Whether it’s a romantic, stripped-back ceremony or a high-energy reception that keeps the dance floor packed well into the night, The Derrico Project offers multiple configurations — from an intimate acoustic duo to a five-piece ensemble — to cover an expansive range of genres.

While the band formed in 2025, its five members have over 30 years of combined experience. Scotty, a Charlottesville native and the group’s drummer and musical director, has performed around the world and spent more than a decade playing weddings. Jenny built a similar path in Pennsylvania before moving to Virginia three years ago, where the two met while performing in the same band. Their relationship, much like their music, grew from those shared stages into a creative partnership that is now at the core of their work.

“It’s so much fun, and we are so thrilled that we get to share our passion with everyone,” Scotty says. “A lot of times you’ll hear someone ask, ‘Where’s Jenny?’ and she’s in the crowd, dancing with everyone, creating lasting memories.”

For more information and to book the band, visit thederricoproject.com.