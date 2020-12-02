Wedding Events: Winter/Spring 2021

× Expand A two-week event starting Jan. 29 at Annalise Bridal Boutique showcases the brand-new 2021 Alyssa Kristin collection. (Photo by Third West Studio)

Through 12/24 // Lustre Holiday Sale

Find select pieces at up to 50% off during Lustre by Adolf’s holiday event. This is an opportunity to scout an engagement ring or pick up a piece for your bridal ensemble. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

12/10 // Lecil Henderson and D.M. Kordansky Trunk Show

Check out the latest jewelry designs from North Carolina-based The Henderson Collection by Lecil and Pennsylvania-based D.M. Kordansky. Whether it’s a diamond-and-matte-yellow- gold bracelet or diamond-and-white-gold chandelier earrings, find the perfect accessories to complement your wedding ensemble. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

12/18-1/3 // Blue Willow Bride by Anne Barge Trunk Show

For couture dresses at a more moderate price point, check out the Blue Willow Bride by Anne Barge designs at Annalise Bridal Boutique. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

12/25-1/31 // Lex’s of Carytown Accessories Sale

From Christmas through the end of January, receive 25% off all wedding accessories, including veils, jewelry, shoes and belts, when you purchase a wedding gown at Lex’s of Carytown. 3020 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com.

1/29-2/7 // Alyssa Kristin Trunk Show

This two-week event at Annalise Bridal Boutique showcases the brand new 2021 Alyssa Kristin collection. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

2/21 // Fashion on the Run

Join Tiffanys Bridal for an exclusive fashion show that pairs gorgeous gowns with the romance of Goochland’s The Estate at River Run. Check out the luxurious Georgian Revival mansion turned event venue while you chat with wedding experts, enjoy refreshments and get inspired by designer looks for the big day. Participants receive a swag bag and are entered to win a door prize, including the grand prize of a Jasmine Bridal gown. Social distancing will be practiced, so tickets are limited. The inclement weather date is Feb. 28. 3 to 5 p.m. $28. 2421 River Road West, Maidens. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com; theestateatriverrun.com.

2/28 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Get tips and ideas for planning your perfect day at this wedding show. Enjoy a meet and greet with local wedding professionals, view the designer fashion show and take part in multiple giveaway opportunities. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (at the door only). Richmond Raceway Complex Old Dominion Expo Center, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-february-28-2021.

3/14 // Richmond Weddings Winter Show

Chat with vendors and wedding professionals ready to bring your wedding vision to life inside historic Main Street Station at 1500 E. Main St. VIP ticket holders receive a swag bag and unique offers from several show exhibitors. 12:30 to 4 p.m. (Doors open at 11 a.m. for early admission ticket holders.) $15 to $32. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

5/16 // T. Rose Bridal Show

Plan your wedding with local wedding pros during this expo at the Delta Hotel Richmond Downtown, 555 E. Canal St. Multiple giveaway opportunities include the grand prize of a honeymoon. Noon to 3 p.m. $10 online, $15 in person. trosebridalshows.com/bridal-shows.