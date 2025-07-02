Weddings Welcome

× 1 of 2 Expand The Cardinal offers multiple outdoor ceremony locations. (Photo by Soho Photos Media Company) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Nikki Santerre Prev Next

Expand Andrea and Seth Kravitz (Photo courtesy The Cardinal Weddings & Events)

Husband and wife Seth and Andrea Kravitz know the ins and outs of the wedding industry. Andrea, a former event planner, launched Richmond Photobooth in 2015, and Seth, a professional DJ, founded Rhythm of Love in 2018. So, when they were presented with the opportunity to rent and renovate a former welcome center in Moseley that would accommodate weddings and events, they enthusiastically said yes.

“The experience we [bring to the business] is incredibly unique,” Andrea says.

The couple wanted to open a beautiful, affordable retreat from the chaos of the city. They spent six months fixing up the property and making additions to the venue that include a spacious bridal suite with two built-in hair and makeup stations, a groom’s lounge, and a bridal lounge created as a relaxing oasis for bridesmaids prior to the wedding. After the property renovations were completed, the Kravitzes opened The Cardinal Weddings & Events in 2023.

“The bridal suite is beautiful, open and airy,” Andrea says. “We installed the suite in that specific room because of all the outdoor light that comes in.”

Thanks to their careers, the Kravitzes are able to offer clients inclusive wedding packages, complete with a DJ and a photo booth service providing high-quality prints, stylish props and tailored backdrops. “We also have an extensive preferred vendors list we put together based on our experiences with vendors,” Andrea says.

Expand The Cardinal’s dedicated bridal suite (Photo by Soho Photos Media Company)

A 25-minute drive from downtown Richmond, the venue is a rural escape in Chesterfield County. Large decks, a private pond, an outdoor stage, and flexibility for indoor and outdoor celebrations contribute to a peaceful, calming atmosphere. “We have three separate ceremony spaces to choose from,” Andrea says.

Couples planning on saying their “I do’s” in nature don’t have to worry about postponing or relocating the ceremony if there is inclement weather on their big day. “You can still have an outdoor ceremony on our covered deck,” Andrea says.

Intimate gatherings are a specialty of The Cardinal, which can accommodate up to 80 guests. “We are a small- to medium-sized venue,” Andrea says, noting they also have an in-house coordinator. “We are very passionate about weddings.”

For more information or to book The Cardinal Weddings & Events, visit thecardinalvenue.com.