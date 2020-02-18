So Inviting

Carly Reed Designs: Graphic designer and self-described “paper fanatic” Carly Reed Walker specializes in modern and meaningful designs. Part of her Flora Collection, the Apricot Wedding Invitation suite includes all the standard pieces, plus add-ons such as save-the-date cards, custom or vintage postage, and ceremony programs. This invitation suite is customizable by color.
Biba Letterpress: Owned by Deborah Roberts, this custom letterpress stationery business creates and prints designs out of its Manchester studio. Available in stationery shops around the country, this design is part of the Biba Wedding album; stores work with couples to customize invitations to their tastes and needs. Everything, including fonts, colors and motifs, can be modified. The back of this invite has a pocket.
English Tea Paperie: Chloe Minyon creates 100% custom wedding invitations. From hand-drawn illustrations to original watercolor creations, Minyon works with couples to produce designs that are uniquely them. This gate-fold invitation she made for a client depicts a gate opening up to reveal a drawing of the wedding venue.
Special thanks to Emerald Ventures Stamps & Auctions